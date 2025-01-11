Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa signs long-term deal with the Dons

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa has signed a two-year extension to remain at Pittodrie until the summer of 2027.

The Croatian, who joined the Dons from French side Troyes in the summer, has scored two goals in 17 appearances this season.

He joined the Dons on an initial one-year deal but the Dons had an option to trigger an additional two years.

The 24-year-old said: “I’m really enjoying my time here at Aberdeen and am focussed on continuing my development under the manager and the coaching staff.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters for their continuous encouragement and look forward to being part of the manager’s long-term plans.

“I am determined to play my part in delivering success for this club.”

A player with huge potential

Dons manager Jimmy Thelin believes Palaversa, who moved to Manchester City from Hajduk in 2019 in a €7million move, can be a huge asset for the Dons in the coming years.

He said: “We have been very pleased with Ante’s development in his time at Aberdeen.

“We can visibly see him taking more and more responsibility every single day. As he gets used to Scotland, the culture and the game in this country, we will see him growing even more as a player.

“The coaching staff and I not only have a lot of belief in him now, but also the potential that he has to become an excellent player.”