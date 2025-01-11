Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa signs long-term deal with the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa signs long-term deal with the Dons

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin pleased to retain the Croatian midfielder on a long-term contract.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa has signed a two-year extension to remain at Pittodrie until the summer of 2027.

The Croatian, who joined the Dons from French side Troyes in the summer, has scored two goals in 17 appearances this season.

He joined the Dons on an initial one-year deal but the Dons had an option to trigger an additional two years. 

The 24-year-old said: “I’m really enjoying my time here at Aberdeen and am focussed on continuing my development under the manager and the coaching staff.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters for their continuous encouragement and look forward to being part of the manager’s long-term plans.

“I am determined to play my part in delivering success for this club.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Ante Palaversa after scoring in the 1-1 draw at Hearts. Image; SNS
A player with huge potential

Dons manager Jimmy Thelin believes Palaversa, who moved to Manchester City from Hajduk in 2019 in a €7million move, can be a huge asset for the Dons in the coming years.

He said: “We have been very pleased with Ante’s development in his time at Aberdeen.

“We can visibly see him taking more and more responsibility every single day. As he gets used to Scotland, the culture and the game in this country, we will see him growing even more as a player.

“The coaching staff and I not only have a lot of belief in him now, but also the potential that he has to become an excellent player.”

