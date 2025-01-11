Aberdeen ‘agree’ deal to sign Brommapojkarna’s Alexander Jensen

Aberdeen are close to landing one of their top January transfer targets.

According to Danish publication Tipsbladet, the Dons have agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Alexander Jensen, who is in the final year of his contract with Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

The 23-year-old can play as a full-back and in midfield.

The deal could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons if certain milestones are met.

It has been reported the Dons had at least two bids rejected for Jensen earlier in the week but they appear set to land their man as they look to agree personal terms and complete a medical.

Jensen has scored five goals in 71 appearances for Brommapojkarna.

He could become Aberdeen’s third signing of the January window following the arrival of Latvian defender Kristers Tobers in a £600,000 deal from Swiss side Grasshoppers and the loan signing of winger Jeppe Okkels from Preston North End.