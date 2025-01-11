Aberdeen ‘agree’ deal to sign Brommapojkarna’s Alexander Jensen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen ‘agree’ deal to sign Brommapojkarna’s Alexander Jensen

The Dons have reportedly had a €650,000 offer accepted for the Danish utily player.

By Danny Law
Alexander Jensen, centre with head band, in action for Brommapojkarna against Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen are close to landing one of their top January transfer targets.

According to Danish publication Tipsbladet, the Dons have agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Alexander Jensen, who is in the final year of his contract with Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

The 23-year-old can play as a full-back and in midfield.

The deal could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons if certain milestones are met.

Aberdeen transfer target Alexander Jensen (r) during a match in the Swedish Allsvenskan between Göteborg and Brommapojkarna. Image: Shutterstock.

It has been reported the Dons had at least two bids rejected for Jensen earlier in the week but they appear set to land their man as they look to agree personal terms and complete a medical.

Jensen has scored five goals in 71 appearances for Brommapojkarna.

He could become Aberdeen’s third signing of the January window following the arrival of Latvian defender Kristers Tobers in a £600,000 deal from Swiss side Grasshoppers and the loan signing of winger Jeppe Okkels from Preston North End.

