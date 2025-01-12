Pet Tales: Hunter has been around dogs and horses all his life, but spaniel Travis is his best friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Hunter has been around dogs and horses all his life, but spaniel Travis is his best friend

Hunter MacDonald plans to return to Crufts with his cocker spaniel Travis after twice winning Dog Groomer of The Year and works on the family equestrian yard at Contin.

Hunter MacDonald of Contin, Ross-shire with his dog Travis.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Hunter MacDonald, 22, is a groom on the Highland equestrian yard Achilty Sport Horses in Contin, Ross-shire, and has also twice won Dog Groomer of The Year at Crufts.

Here’s what Hunter had to say about his four-legged friends:

I’ve had dogs all my life, border terriers and cocker spaniels. I started off showing dogs when I was six. Growing up, we showed horses and dogs.

This year we had our first litter of cocker spaniels. We kept two and my mum hand-reared one as she was a poorly little puppy.

The vet didn’t think she would make it but five months later, she’s thriving with life, so it’s amazing. She’s called Ellie.

Now we’ve got four cocker spaniels and three border terriers. They are called Bonnie and Travis, Ellie and Dora, Minnie and Pip and Ton.

‘It’s not a job, it’s a way of life’

I think with what I do it’s not a job but a way of life.

I’m very lucky, my grannie and grandad have always been very passionate about breeding horses and my mum’s a dog groomer.

I left school and started working on my grandad’s yard with the horses.

Now I run the yard. We’ve got a team of about 40 horses, all show jumping and show horses.

We work horses, sell horses, breed horses. Every day is different and it’s hard work.

Hunter MacDonald with horses
Hunter at the family yard, Achilty Sport Horses in Contin, Ross-shire.

‘I’m going back to Crufts’

I’ve been so lucky. I’ve won Dog Groomer of The Year twice at Crufts.

In 2017 I won young Kennel Club Dog Groomer of The Year and two years later, I went back and won it again.

I said I’d never compete in that class again, but I am going back in 2025 to compete one last time.

I’m taking back Travis, he’s a cocker spaniel and is three. He is my best friend.

He’s my dog, you know one of those dogs, they just dote on one person, he is that dog.

Bonnie, also a cocker spaniel, and Travis are both going to Crufts. Both qualified in their breed classes.

Travis is going into Dog Groomer of The Year with me because he has the best coat so he’ll give me the best chance.

He’s got a long, thick coat pretty much to the ground now. In the ring he’s a real showman. He loves the show ring.

He is clever, but you know spaniels can really test your patience. But he is a very good dog.

I’ve been to Crufts a few times now. The build-up is more nerve-wracking than being there. You want everything to be right, you want your dogs to look well, you want their coats to be right.

Travis the cocker spaniel looking smart and well groomed at a show
Travis has a lovely long coat and is a real showman in the ring, says Hunter.

‘We are surrounded by a great team’

Meanwhile, there are 46 horses in my care. I don’t really sleep! We are surrounded by a great team of people. You wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone else.

On a daily basis, at 6.30am we feed and hay all the horses then they get turned out.

We exercise and groom them. Before you know it, it’s 3pm and you’ve got start feeding them again and changing their rugs for night-time.

I try to be finished for 6pm each night but in the summertime, on a night before a show I could still be on the yard at midnight, it’s crazy.

Some nights we’re leaving the yard at three in the morning to get to a show for 7am and so it does it takes an army of people to get ready.

‘I’ve got an exciting team for next year’

Showing horses, it’s not about what you do at the show. The work is done at home before you get there.

I couldn’t say I have a favourite because every horse means something different. I could tell a story about each horse.

It takes a lot of effort for me to leave the yard, everyone gets left a hundred notes!

To compete on Horse of The Year Show, that would be my dream. Especially if it was with a horse that my grannie and grandad have bred.

