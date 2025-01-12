Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses new signings’ debuts in 0-0 draw against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses new signings’ debuts in 0-0 draw against Hearts

Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels made their first appearances for the Dons in the stalemate against the Jambos.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan saves a penalty from Hearts' Jorge Grant. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan saves a penalty from Hearts' Jorge Grant. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hopes goalkeeper Ross Doohan’s dramatic injury time penalty save against Hearts can be a turning point to reignite the season.

The Dons were facing a sixth successive defeat and the club’s longest losing streak since 2010 when Hearts were awarded a spot kick three minutes into time added on.

The last-gasp penalty was awarded for a foul by Sivert Heltne Nilsen, playing at centre-back, on Kenneth Vargas.

Doohan, in the team due to an injury to first choice keeper Dimitar Mitov, saved Jorge Grant’s spot-kick by pushing it on to the post to secure a draw.

Thelin admits he felt like hugging Doohan as his heroics ended a long losing run.

However, Aberdeen are now 11 games without victory and have taken just four points from the last possible 33.

The Pittodrie hierarchy have backed Thelin’s bid to strengthen in the January transfer window with more signings to come.

New signings Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels were both pitched in from the start against Hearts for their debuts

Aberdeen are closing in on the capture of defender Alexander Jensen from Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

It is understood the Dons have agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Jensen which could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons if certain milestones are met by the Dane.

The versatile 23-year-old can play either full-back position and midfield.

The transfer is now subject to the Dons agreeing personal terms and Jensen passing a medical.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and head coach Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and head coach Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “You have to stop losing and start building from somewhere.

“So when you get a penalty against you in the 93rd minute and Ross saves it, it’s a really good feeling.

“It was a really important save and we have to try to build on that positive moment.

“Ross played well and is doing the right things.

“When you make that save in the 93rd minute in the run we are on, you just want to hug him and say ‘thank you so much’.

“With where we are right now was such an important moment as we try to get more consistent.

“We saw positive signs for the team.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen looks dejected after missing a chance in the 0-0 draw with Hearts at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen looks dejected after missing a chance in the 0-0 draw with Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin assesses new signings’ debuts

Latvia international centre-back Tobers, 24, made an impressive debut following a £600,000 move from Swiss club Grasshoppers on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Winger Okkels, 25, also started having arrived on loan from Championship club Preston North End until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to sign Okkels permanently if the former Elfsborg and Utrecht winger impresses.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels makes his debut against Hearts. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels makes his debut against Hearts. Image; SNS

Thelin said: “The new players arrived and did really well  so that’s a good start for the rest part of the season

“Kristers is a calm player who can organise a team.

“We have to have in mind that we also have to take him off.

“He has come in from between seasons so didn’t train so much.

“We have to be careful about him but he is in a new team and after one-and-a-half sessions came in and gave that very good performance.

“The same thing with Jeppe.

“Jeppe took responsibility but didn’t get the perfect opportunities.”

Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a close range shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers at the near post during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

First clean sheet since October

Aberdeen halted a concerning run of 13 games without a clean sheet.

The Dons’ last shut-out was a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 2.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels makes his debut against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels makes his debut against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It’s been a while since a clean sheet.

“It’s important to have that feeling, especially the goals we had against us in the last couple of games which were too easy.

“We were focused on being a better collective and it’s important to have a clean sheet, it gives us a chance to win a game.

“It’s difficult if you always get two goals against you and you have to score three to win and then create stress.

“I used the positive part, we stopped losing games.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (R) shoots at goal as he is closed down by Hearts' James Penrice . Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (R) shoots at goal as he is closed down by Hearts' James Penrice . Image: SNS

Jack MacKenzie missing from squad

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was absent from the match-day squad due to injury.

On MacKenzie, Thelin said: “He has some small issues.

“Let’s see during the week what’s going to happen with him.

“He was not available for training yesterday and for the game today.

“Hopefully we will get him back as quick as possible.”

