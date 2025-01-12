Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin assesses new signings’ debuts in 0-0 draw against Hearts

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hopes goalkeeper Ross Doohan’s dramatic injury time penalty save against Hearts can be a turning point to reignite the season.

The Dons were facing a sixth successive defeat and the club’s longest losing streak since 2010 when Hearts were awarded a spot kick three minutes into time added on.

The last-gasp penalty was awarded for a foul by Sivert Heltne Nilsen, playing at centre-back, on Kenneth Vargas.

Doohan, in the team due to an injury to first choice keeper Dimitar Mitov, saved Jorge Grant’s spot-kick by pushing it on to the post to secure a draw.

Thelin admits he felt like hugging Doohan as his heroics ended a long losing run.

However, Aberdeen are now 11 games without victory and have taken just four points from the last possible 33.

The Pittodrie hierarchy have backed Thelin’s bid to strengthen in the January transfer window with more signings to come.

New signings Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels were both pitched in from the start against Hearts for their debuts

Aberdeen are closing in on the capture of defender Alexander Jensen from Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

It is understood the Dons have agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Jensen which could rise to €1m (£839,000) with add-ons if certain milestones are met by the Dane.

The versatile 23-year-old can play either full-back position and midfield.

The transfer is now subject to the Dons agreeing personal terms and Jensen passing a medical.

Thelin said: “You have to stop losing and start building from somewhere.

“So when you get a penalty against you in the 93rd minute and Ross saves it, it’s a really good feeling.

“It was a really important save and we have to try to build on that positive moment.

“Ross played well and is doing the right things.

“When you make that save in the 93rd minute in the run we are on, you just want to hug him and say ‘thank you so much’.

“With where we are right now was such an important moment as we try to get more consistent.

“We saw positive signs for the team.”

Thelin assesses new signings’ debuts

Latvia international centre-back Tobers, 24, made an impressive debut following a £600,000 move from Swiss club Grasshoppers on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Winger Okkels, 25, also started having arrived on loan from Championship club Preston North End until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have the option to sign Okkels permanently if the former Elfsborg and Utrecht winger impresses.

Thelin said: “The new players arrived and did really well so that’s a good start for the rest part of the season

“Kristers is a calm player who can organise a team.

“We have to have in mind that we also have to take him off.

“He has come in from between seasons so didn’t train so much.

“We have to be careful about him but he is in a new team and after one-and-a-half sessions came in and gave that very good performance.

“The same thing with Jeppe.

“Jeppe took responsibility but didn’t get the perfect opportunities.”

First clean sheet since October

Aberdeen halted a concerning run of 13 games without a clean sheet.

The Dons’ last shut-out was a 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 2.

Thelin said: “It’s been a while since a clean sheet.

“It’s important to have that feeling, especially the goals we had against us in the last couple of games which were too easy.

“We were focused on being a better collective and it’s important to have a clean sheet, it gives us a chance to win a game.

“It’s difficult if you always get two goals against you and you have to score three to win and then create stress.

“I used the positive part, we stopped losing games.”

Jack MacKenzie missing from squad

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was absent from the match-day squad due to injury.

On MacKenzie, Thelin said: “He has some small issues.

“Let’s see during the week what’s going to happen with him.

“He was not available for training yesterday and for the game today.

“Hopefully we will get him back as quick as possible.”