Moray Police discover firearm at property in Elgin Officers were on scene at Munro Place shortly after 1pm. By Jamie Sinclair January 12 2025, 6:56 pm January 12 2025, 6:56 pm Munro Place. Image: Google Maps. Police have confirmed the discovery of a firearm at a property on Munro Place in Elgin. Officers were on the scene shortly after 1pm. Police Scotland have made it clear that there is no risk to the wider public. This comes six weeks after an unexplained death on the same street. It is understood that the discovery is not linked to the death. A statement from Police Scotland reads: "Around 1.10pm on Saturday, 11 January, 2025, a firearm was handed in to police after being found at a property on Munro Place, Elgin. "Enquiries are ongoing. "There is no risk to the wider public."
