Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with loan move for Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington

The Dons have already made two signings during the January transfer window.

By Danny Law
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur after the full time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Image: Shutterstock.
Tottenham Hotspur central defender Alfie Dorrington has emerged as the latest January transfer target for Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 3-0 victory at Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Dorrington, an England under-19 international, made his first team debut for Tottenham in a Premier League match away to Southampton last month.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, the former Celtic manager, spoke about the possibility of Dorrington going out on loan last week.

He said: “Alfie is training with us and he has been around the first-team squad and part of the first-team squad.

“He had a pretty significant injury which kept him out of football for quite a while.

“But he is part of the squad and he probably needs to get some game time so we will look for a loan for him.”

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin has already made two signings in the January transfer window. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen are understood to be the favourites to land the central defender on loan for the rest of the season.

The Dons have already signed Latvian defender Kristers Tobers in a £600,000 deal from Swiss side Grasshoppers and winger Jeppe Okkels on loan from Preston North End in what is shaping up to be a very busy January transfer window.

The Dons have also reportedly agreed a €650,000 (£545,000) deal for Danish utility player Alexander Jensen, who is in the final year of his contract with Swedish club Brommapojkarna.

 

