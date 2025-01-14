Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.

The 24-year-old is out of contract and free to speak to other clubs about a possible move.

The left back missed Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Hearts with Dons manager Jimmy Thelin saying afterwards: “He has some small issues.

“Let’s see during the week what’s going to happen with him.

“He was not available for training yesterday and for the game today.

“Hopefully we will get him back as quick as possible.”

Sky Sports are reporting MacKenzie is a target for the Owls, who are 10th in the English Championship.

MacKenzie, who has made 25 appearances for the Dons this season, has previously been linked with Preston North End and Stoke City.

He was called up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal in October last year but is yet to win his first cap for his country.