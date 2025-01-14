Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie

The 24-year-old is out of contract and free to speak to other clubs about a possible move.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie (R) and Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong in action. Image: SNS.
English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie.

The left back missed Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Hearts with Dons manager Jimmy Thelin saying afterwards: “He has some small issues.

“Let’s see during the week what’s going to happen with him.

“He was not available for training yesterday and for the game today.

“Hopefully we will get him back as quick as possible.”

Aberdeen defenders Jack Mackenzie (R) and Nicky Devlin (L) during a Scotland training session at the City Stadium, Glasgow. Image: SNS
Sky Sports are reporting MacKenzie is a target for the Owls, who are 10th in the English Championship.

MacKenzie, who has made 25 appearances for the Dons this season, has previously been linked with Preston North End and Stoke City.

He was called up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal in October last year but is yet to win his first cap for his country.

 

