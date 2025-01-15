Aberdeen FC Queens Park Rangers weighing up move for promising Aberdeen youngster The left-sided central defender is a target for the English Championship side. By Danny Law January 15 2025, 11:59 am January 15 2025, 11:59 am Share Queens Park Rangers weighing up move for promising Aberdeen youngster Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6669811/qpr-move-aberdeenfc-youngster/ Copy Link 0 comment Timothy Akindileni in action for Aberdeen against Deveronvale in an Aberdeenshire Cup tie in August 2024. Image: Jasperimage. Queens Park Rangers are considering a move for Aberdeen youngster Timothy Akindileni. A report on Football Insider says the left-sided central defender is a target for the English Championship side. Akindileni, 17, signed a two-year professional contract with the Dons in 2023. The former Bucksburn Academy pupil played for Glentanar and East End before joining Aberdeen’s under-18 team two years ago. The late developer was spotted by the Dons in 2019 but was not brought into the youth academy at that stage. But he impressed in a trial game at Cormack Park involving players from across Scotland who had caught the eye of the Dons scouts and was handed a month-long trial before signing a two-year deal.
Conversation