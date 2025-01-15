Queens Park Rangers weighing up move for promising Aberdeen youngster

Queens Park Rangers are considering a move for Aberdeen youngster Timothy Akindileni.

A report on Football Insider says the left-sided central defender is a target for the English Championship side.

Akindileni, 17, signed a two-year professional contract with the Dons in 2023.

The former Bucksburn Academy pupil played for Glentanar and East End before joining Aberdeen’s under-18 team two years ago.

The late developer was spotted by the Dons in 2019 but was not brought into the youth academy at that stage.

But he impressed in a trial game at Cormack Park involving players from across Scotland who had caught the eye of the Dons scouts and was handed a month-long trial before signing a two-year deal.