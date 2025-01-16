Aberdeen fan view: History provides hope Dons can turn it around

For the second time this season, Aberdeen are on a sequence of results which has happened just once before in club history.

Just as 1970/71 was the only previous campaign in which the Dons had won 13 straight games, so is 1926/27 now the only campaign which has contained a winless run comparable to that they are still interminably enduring.

It is noted that those club record streaks were separated by more than four decades: a gradual osmosis rather nearer what may be expected than the immediate switch-flip experienced this winter.

But though the last 12 results on Aberdeen’s ledger cannot be defended, there are still some signs that all is not lost, as befits a season which had formerly seemed so promising.

Aberdeen fans have lived through plenty of awful runs before, and they have generally looked markedly different to this. Woefully inept Dons teams past have been pathetic, risible creatures: spiritless, clownish.

This Reds side, though, still gives the impression, in almost all games, of being generally competitive, if only they hadn’t completely mislaid the ability to score a goal.

There is hope from those history books, in the shape of the season which, until now, used to stand as that with the longest pair of winning and winless runs. In 1955/56, Aberdeen won nine consecutive matches then none of their next eight, failing to score in the last three of those. They proceeded to win all of the following six, scoring seven twice, a six and a four.

For similar to happen in 2025, with Kevin Nisbet cutting an increasingly incongruous figure, then unless there is anything left in the kitty after the defensive splurge it may require a well-timed intervention from Pape Gueye. Not to rush you like, but the sooner the better.