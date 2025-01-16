Aberdeen fan view: History provides hope Dons can turn it around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: History provides hope Dons can turn it around

Chris Crighton reflects on another disappointing night for the Dons at Ibrox.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time after defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

For the second time this season, Aberdeen are on a sequence of results which has happened just once before in club history.

Just as 1970/71 was the only previous campaign in which the Dons had won 13 straight games, so is 1926/27 now the only campaign which has contained a winless run comparable to that they are still interminably enduring.

It is noted that those club record streaks were separated by more than four decades: a gradual osmosis rather nearer what may be expected than the immediate switch-flip experienced this winter.

But though the last 12 results on Aberdeen’s ledger cannot be defended, there are still some signs that all is not lost, as befits a season which had formerly seemed so promising.

Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS. 

Aberdeen fans have lived through plenty of awful runs before, and they have generally looked markedly different to this. Woefully inept Dons teams past have been pathetic, risible creatures: spiritless, clownish.

This Reds side, though, still gives the impression, in almost all games, of being generally competitive, if only they hadn’t completely mislaid the ability to score a goal.

There is hope from those history books, in the shape of the season which, until now, used to stand as that with the longest pair of winning and winless runs. In 1955/56, Aberdeen won nine consecutive matches then none of their next eight, failing to score in the last three of those. They proceeded to win all of the following six, scoring seven twice, a six and a four.

For similar to happen in 2025, with Kevin Nisbet cutting an increasingly incongruous figure, then unless there is anything left in the kitty after the defensive splurge it may require a well-timed intervention from Pape Gueye. Not to rush you like, but the sooner the better.

