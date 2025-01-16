Local frustration as ‘over 100 years’ of parking freedom in Thurso is under threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local frustration as ‘over 100 years’ of parking freedom in Thurso is under threat

What do you think about the restrictions which could be coming to Thurso's town centre?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
New parking measures will force new charges on residents, visitors and businesses. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
New parking measures will force new charges on residents, visitors and businesses. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Thurso locals have voiced their frustration over council plans to remove ‘100 years’ of parking freedom in the town.

The proposed measures will see a medley of parking restrictions brought in, tightening up when and how cars can come into the town centre.

Highland Council have said the proposals “ensure access by customers” instead of  long-term car parking “unrelated to business”.

But worried locals have called on the council to dismiss the plans entirely.

What are the council proposing in Thurso?

Last year, Highland Council created a number of draft proposals to add a variety of parking restrictions across the town centre.

Currently free parking could become permit holder zones or pay and display.

Locals say the proposals affect key side streets and regular parking areas between 8am-6pm.

Cars waiting around Sir John’s Square could be cracked down on. Supplied by Google Maps.

What has the reaction been?

A change.org petition asking for the dismissal of the parking proposals has reached over 1,000 signatures.

And over 200 people attended a special meeting of Thurso Community Council held recently.

Secretary Iain Gregory said: “There is not – and never has been – the slightest problem.

“We have had parking in Janet Street on a free and unrestricted basis for over 100 years.

“Highland Council appear to have come up with a scheme to try and make it ‘pay and display’. This would – at a stroke – utterly destroy several local businesses and make it impossible for the residents to park outside their own homes.”

He said it would also prevent people from accessing a local medical centre and the library – “unless they handed over money to the council”.

We spoke to local residents and business people about the proposals.

Local business has ‘genuine concerns’

Faye Wilson, owner of Northcoast Podiatry, said she had “genuine concerns” for patients and her business.

“The main issues are for those with mobility or walking distance issues but are not entitled to a blue badge.”

She says those patients will be forced to park one or two streets away, which could be too far for some to comfortably walk.

She is also worried about her two members of staff who live outwith Thurso and drive into work.

Northcoast Podiatry, Sinclair Street, Thurso. Supplied by Faye Wilson.

‘They are going to bankrupt a lot of people’

Kyle Beaumont owns Olive cafe.

He said: “We have a kids play area upstairs so we have a lot of parents come with children.

“If they have to traipse from the other side of town, they might not come here. It’s not exactly ideal for parents.

Kyle Beaumont, Owner of two businesses in Thurso including Olive café in Thurso. Supplied by Kyle Beaumont.

“As somebody that lives in town, we should be able to park in town. We shouldn’t have to pay to live in the town.

“They are going to bankrupt a lot of people.”

Olive café and Haven, a kids play and activity space, Brabster Street, Thurso. Supplied by Kyle Beaumont.

What happened at the community council’s special meeting?

Mr Gregory said the turnout from residents and businesses was “quite incredible”.

In a packed Pentland Hotel, discussions around the proposals went on for over two hours with “not one single voice in favour of the scheme”.

Councillors Matthew Reiss, Struan Mackie and Ron Gunn were also present.

Mr Gregory added:  “I think it is fair to say that the people of Caithness made their voices heard.

“A message – loud and clear – was sent to Highland Council. One trusts that they will – for once – actually listen.”

Many reiterated the poor standard of public transport in Thurso leaving many reliant on their cars day to day. Picture shows: Georgemass station. Image: SANDY McCOOK.

What has the council said?

A council spokesperson said the local councillors had been approached by Princes Street businesses. The councillors in turn had spoken to the in-house parking team.

The spokesperson added: “These proposals are designed to ensure access by customers rather than streets being occupied by staff or long-term parking unrelated to businesses.

“Some restrictions ensure that junctions are kept clear on safety grounds.

“A statutory consultation will only be undertaken if ward-elected members want the review to continue.”

