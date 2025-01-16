Local frustration as ‘over 100 years’ of parking freedom in Thurso is under threat

Thurso locals have voiced their frustration over council plans to remove ‘100 years’ of parking freedom in the town.

The proposed measures will see a medley of parking restrictions brought in, tightening up when and how cars can come into the town centre.

Highland Council have said the proposals “ensure access by customers” instead of long-term car parking “unrelated to business”.

But worried locals have called on the council to dismiss the plans entirely.

What are the council proposing in Thurso?

Last year, Highland Council created a number of draft proposals to add a variety of parking restrictions across the town centre.

Currently free parking could become permit holder zones or pay and display.

Locals say the proposals affect key side streets and regular parking areas between 8am-6pm.

What has the reaction been?

A change.org petition asking for the dismissal of the parking proposals has reached over 1,000 signatures.

And over 200 people attended a special meeting of Thurso Community Council held recently.

Secretary Iain Gregory said: “There is not – and never has been – the slightest problem.

“We have had parking in Janet Street on a free and unrestricted basis for over 100 years.

“Highland Council appear to have come up with a scheme to try and make it ‘pay and display’. This would – at a stroke – utterly destroy several local businesses and make it impossible for the residents to park outside their own homes.”

He said it would also prevent people from accessing a local medical centre and the library – “unless they handed over money to the council”.

We spoke to local residents and business people about the proposals.

What do you think about the parking proposals in Thurso? Let us know in the comments

Local business has ‘genuine concerns’

Faye Wilson, owner of Northcoast Podiatry, said she had “genuine concerns” for patients and her business.

“The main issues are for those with mobility or walking distance issues but are not entitled to a blue badge.”

She says those patients will be forced to park one or two streets away, which could be too far for some to comfortably walk.

She is also worried about her two members of staff who live outwith Thurso and drive into work.

Northcoast Podiatry, Sinclair Street, Thurso. Supplied by Faye Wilson.

‘They are going to bankrupt a lot of people’

Kyle Beaumont owns Olive cafe.

He said: “We have a kids play area upstairs so we have a lot of parents come with children.

“If they have to traipse from the other side of town, they might not come here. It’s not exactly ideal for parents.

“As somebody that lives in town, we should be able to park in town. We shouldn’t have to pay to live in the town.

“They are going to bankrupt a lot of people.”

What happened at the community council’s special meeting?

Mr Gregory said the turnout from residents and businesses was “quite incredible”.

In a packed Pentland Hotel, discussions around the proposals went on for over two hours with “not one single voice in favour of the scheme”.

Councillors Matthew Reiss, Struan Mackie and Ron Gunn were also present.

Mr Gregory added: “I think it is fair to say that the people of Caithness made their voices heard.

“A message – loud and clear – was sent to Highland Council. One trusts that they will – for once – actually listen.”

What has the council said?

A council spokesperson said the local councillors had been approached by Princes Street businesses. The councillors in turn had spoken to the in-house parking team.

The spokesperson added: “These proposals are designed to ensure access by customers rather than streets being occupied by staff or long-term parking unrelated to businesses.

“Some restrictions ensure that junctions are kept clear on safety grounds.

“A statutory consultation will only be undertaken if ward-elected members want the review to continue.”

