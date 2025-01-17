Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s key demand ahead of Scottish Cup clash at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s key demand ahead of Scottish Cup clash at Elgin City

Aberdeen are in the midst of a 12-game winless slump as they ready to face League Two Elgin City in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin has demanded struggling Aberdeen be brave in the bid to haul themselves out of a 12-game winless collapse in form.

The Dons’ Premiership form has crashed with just four points secured from the last possible 36 following a 3-0 loss at Rangers on Wednesday.

Next up for the Dons is a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against League Two Elgin City at Borough Briggs on Saturday.

The pressure is on Thelin and his squad to end the slump against a side three divisions below them.

Thelin has warned his stuttering side cannot “feel sorry for themselves” and must fight to get the season back on track.

Swede Thelin insists his belief Aberdeen will emerge from this challenging period remains undented.

And he reckons the Reds will come out from the slump even stronger when new signings make an impact and players return from injury.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks dejected at full time after the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks dejected at full-time after the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

He said: “In normal life when you have setbacks you have to keep pushing to get out and get better.

“You can’t sit down, cry and feel sorry for yourself because that’s not going to help.

“Of course, you can feel some stress sometimes and that’s my job to try to calm down the stressors, and keep the belief in the right direction.

“I feel the squad has that strong belief and they are trying so hard in the training sessions.

“However, in games you lose to a late goal or we don’t score the chances we have.

“But you can’t feel sorry for yourself. It’s not going to help.

“So you have to be strong, be brave and go out and try again.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after a winless streak extended to 12 games with a 3=0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after a winless streak extended to 12 games with a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Thelin confident Aberdeen will emerge stronger

Thelin has made four signings during the January transfer window in a bid to reignite the season and build for the future.

Defenders Alexander Jensen and Kristers Tobers were both signed on permanent long-term deals with a cumulative cost in excess of £1million.

Defender Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) were secured on loan until the end of the season.

Thelin is also in the midst of an ongoing injury crisis, with key players sidelined.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full time in the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson looks dejected at full-time in the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’m 100% sure we’re going to get out on the other side.

“And we’re going to get more and more stable, get some players back.

“The competition inside the squad will increase again so that everybody has to fight for their spot.

“And then we have a better team again.”

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Post-mortem after Rangers defeat

A defensive frailty and lack of cutting edge in attack have both been at the heart of Aberdeen’s 12-game winless run.

Those weaknesses were exposed in the loss to Rangers.

Thelin revealed there was a post-mortem with the team as to what went wrong at Ibrox.

He said: “It was a difficult game.

“We talked about how we handled the one-against-one situations.

“We focused a lot on ourselves, actually.

“There is still this journey to do as team to raise our standards and level.”

Thelin won’t underestimate Elgin

Elgin City are riding high in League Two and sitting third in the table in a title battle.

Borough Briggs is sold out for the visit of the Dons, with the ground granted a 4,520 safety capacity

Aberdeen sold out their allocation of more than 1,700 tickets.

Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack ahead of the Scottish Cup game with Elgin City. Image: SNS
Pape Gueye (left) and Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack ahead of the Scottish Cup game with Elgin City. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Elgin have done well.

“We watched their games and I got a good report about them.

“They have some good players in one-against-one.

“They are good in crossing, but, of course, every team has weaknesses. We’re going to try to focus on that and be ready for their quality.

“However, regardless of whether it is Elgin, Rangers or Hearts, the focus for us is to fix the things we can take care of – how we behave as a team, the energy we play with, how we cooperate on the pitch.

“These things have to be one or two steps higher to get the results.

“For me the cup is so amazing because you can play these games against different levels.

“And that’s the core of the football – you can create dreams, the passion.

“That’s why you also have to respect your opponent,

“The Scottish Cup is so important to everyone at this club.

“We have the same preparation and hunger for every game.

“That is not different for Elgin.”

Conversation