Locals share photos and memories of Denis Law after Aberdeen football legend’s death

Readers of The Press and Journal and the Evening Express have recalled meeting the icon.

By Ena Saracevic
Ariane Davidson and other attendees pictured with the footballer at the Denis Law Charity Ball 2013.
Ariane Davidson and other attendees pictured with the footballer at the Denis Law Charity Ball 2013.

Locals have shared their photos and memories of Denis Law after the Aberdeen-born football legend’s death.

Law passed away on Friday at the age of 84 having battled dementia for several years.

Although he never played for Aberdeen or any other Scottish club, he is loved in the Granite City where he was born and grew up.

Over the years, he returned north many times, where some readers of The Press and Journal and the Evening Express were lucky enough to meet him.

Several of them have since taken to social media to share their memories and pictures of the Manchester United and Scotland great.

Moments readers met ‘gentleman’ Denis Law

Phil McKenzie said: “Had the pleasure of meeting with him at The Marcliffe (hotel) where he signed the Kelly’s Cat designed in his Scotland Strip.

“He spent a lot of time talking with me, an absolute gentleman.

“(I) also met him outside Old Trafford when he walked past and recognised my Aberdeen accent.

Phil McKenzie remembers Law as an “absolute gentleman”.

“He came back and talked again and asked where we were sitting.

“We told him we were in 1968 Suite and he came in there again to see us!

“What a gentleman.”

Ariane Davidson says she met Law during one of his Aberdeen charity balls.

She called the event in 2013 a “great night” and shared a photo of the footballer smiling with her and other attendees (above).

Jackie Duncan met Law when she spotted him before an Aberdeen match at Pittodrie.

She shared her photo with the striker, saying: “He was very happy to get a selfie.”

Jackie Duncan was lucky to meet Law while she was going to watch an Aberdeen match.
Law pictured with Jamie Alistair Sutherland.

Jamie Alistair Sutherland also shared a picture of himself smiling with the football hero.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker said she “met the legend himself” at The Ashvale restaurant while at a race night.

She said: “He drew some raffles and lucky me won and he presented my prize to me.

“Lovely, lovely man.”

Nicole Walker was presented a raffle prize by Law.

Many others also shared their memories of seeing or meeting Law in the north-east.

Barry Begg said: “Met him at Kemnay Golf Club years ago when I was in primary school.

“He had locked his keys in his car at the time.

“He was a lovely man and had time for everyone.”

Barney McDowall said Law was an “amazing guy” who he met on numerous occasions during football tournaments.

He wrote: “Amazing guy to talk to and always happy to have a picture or two.

“It’s a shame he’s gone and that’s him up there with all the other greats.”

Denis Law's death is being mourned across Aberdeen, seven years after a parade down Union Street in his honour.
Law returned to Aberdeen often. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fiona Cowe said: “RIP Denis, my dad watched you grow up in Printfield playing with a tin can at your feet.

“Dementia is a horrible disease.

“Condolences to your family.”

Ian Cameron posted that he was once “lucky enough” to play a game of golf with Law and Ron Yeats at Auchmill golf course.

While Ewan Wilson said: “My brothers and I nicknamed him Dennis Hen as we got a signed photo from him and his surname looked like ‘Hen’ to us!

“He was a true great, unspoilt by the fame!”

