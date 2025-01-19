‘He genuinely loved our club’: Aberdeen fans thank former manager Jimmy Calderwood for the memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He genuinely loved our club’: Aberdeen fans thank former manager Jimmy Calderwood for the memories

Calderwood, who was manager of the Dons from 2004 to 2009, has died at the age of 69.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood celebrates as his side secure fourth place and European football for next season. Image: SNS.
It has been a sad weekend for north-east sport with the news of Denis Law’s death on Friday followed by the announcement former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood has died at the age of 69.

Calderwood was manager of the Dons from 2004 to 2009 and provided plenty of memorable moments.

The Dons supporters said the club’s Uefa Cup run during the 2007-08 season were the highlight of his time in charge.

Calderwood’s Dons overcame Dnipro to reach the group stage of the competition where they faced Panathinaikos, Lokomotiv Moscow, Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen.

A 4-0 win against Copenhagen set up a last-32 showdown with German giants Bayern Munich. The Dons drew 2-2 in the first leg before going down 5-1 in Germany.

The Dons fans were quick to pay tribute on social media to Calderwood, who had announced his dementia diagnosis in 2017 in a bid to raise awareness of the condition.

Martin Christie wrote: “Gave us great European memories to cherish. He wanted to entertain and that’s what his side always did. Maybe not always the right results but valued the fans paying their money so wanted enjoyment. The two Jimmys lifted the club from years of doldrums.”

Murray Wallace wrote: “Steadied the ship and gave us some great European nights. Also a real character.”

Mark Thomson said: “Copenhagen, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich. Those amazing European nights home and away are memories and trips I’ll cherish forever thanks to you.”

Duncan Reid: “Club legend, as a fan born in the 90s the Bayern game at Pittodrie is the best memory of being at a football match I have had. The feeling at half time being 2-1 up was unreal. Thanks for the memories.”

Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates in style after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen in their 4-0 2007 Uefa Cup group win. Image: SNS.

European nights were the highlight

Chris Burnett wrote: “Gave the club back a lot of respectability when we had lost it for years. Thank you for the best night I’ve had at Pittodrie against Copenhagen. RIP Jimmy.”

Michael Gibb added: “Such sad news. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times and he genuinely loved our club. RIP Jimmy. Thanks for the memories.”

Mark Hutcheon wrote: “You were a really good manager for us but more importantly a great man. Condolences to your family and friends.”

The Dons in action against Bayern Munich in 2008. Image: SNS.

Never afraid to take a chance

Calderwood’s attack-minded formations – especially when the Dons were behind – were also recalled by some fans.

Donald Stewart wrote: “Always remember him ‘calling the bugles’ and playing four strikers when chasing a game, such a character.”

Stuart Elsey wrote: “A larger than life character. Thanks Jimmy for the memories especially the UEFA Cup run in 2007-08 and the 2-4-4 formations when chasing a goal in games we were trailing in. Rest in peace big fella.”

Times were never dull

While Calderwood was unable to win silverware during his time with the Dons, the over-riding feeling among Dons support was that he would be remembered as a popular Aberdeen manager.

Martin Ferguson wrote: “Loved his time at Aberdeen more than McInnes tenure. Felt he was harshly done by as the cups were his curse. But the games were never dull with him at the helm and had fantastic Euro nights at Pittodrie under him.”

Doug Mitchell added: “Sad, sad news. A very good manager who did great in the league, always getting us up near the top and regularly into Europe.

“Unfortunately some of the cup games we lost, especially the Queen of the South game cost him his job.

“Given more time and perhaps some money to spend we could have done a lot better as he was very good at spotting players with potential. RIP Jimmy, a sad day for us Dandies and thanks for the memories.”

Conversation