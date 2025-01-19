‘He genuinely loved our club’: Aberdeen fans thank former manager Jimmy Calderwood for the memories

It has been a sad weekend for north-east sport with the news of Denis Law’s death on Friday followed by the announcement former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood has died at the age of 69.

Calderwood was manager of the Dons from 2004 to 2009 and provided plenty of memorable moments.

The Dons supporters said the club’s Uefa Cup run during the 2007-08 season were the highlight of his time in charge.

Calderwood’s Dons overcame Dnipro to reach the group stage of the competition where they faced Panathinaikos, Lokomotiv Moscow, Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen.

A 4-0 win against Copenhagen set up a last-32 showdown with German giants Bayern Munich. The Dons drew 2-2 in the first leg before going down 5-1 in Germany.

The Dons fans were quick to pay tribute on social media to Calderwood, who had announced his dementia diagnosis in 2017 in a bid to raise awareness of the condition.

Martin Christie wrote: “Gave us great European memories to cherish. He wanted to entertain and that’s what his side always did. Maybe not always the right results but valued the fans paying their money so wanted enjoyment. The two Jimmys lifted the club from years of doldrums.”

Murray Wallace wrote: “Steadied the ship and gave us some great European nights. Also a real character.”

Mark Thomson said: “Copenhagen, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich. Those amazing European nights home and away are memories and trips I’ll cherish forever thanks to you.”

Duncan Reid: “Club legend, as a fan born in the 90s the Bayern game at Pittodrie is the best memory of being at a football match I have had. The feeling at half time being 2-1 up was unreal. Thanks for the memories.”

European nights were the highlight

Chris Burnett wrote: “Gave the club back a lot of respectability when we had lost it for years. Thank you for the best night I’ve had at Pittodrie against Copenhagen. RIP Jimmy.”

Michael Gibb added: “Such sad news. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times and he genuinely loved our club. RIP Jimmy. Thanks for the memories.”

Mark Hutcheon wrote: “You were a really good manager for us but more importantly a great man. Condolences to your family and friends.”

Never afraid to take a chance

Calderwood’s attack-minded formations – especially when the Dons were behind – were also recalled by some fans.

Donald Stewart wrote: “Always remember him ‘calling the bugles’ and playing four strikers when chasing a game, such a character.”

Stuart Elsey wrote: “A larger than life character. Thanks Jimmy for the memories especially the UEFA Cup run in 2007-08 and the 2-4-4 formations when chasing a goal in games we were trailing in. Rest in peace big fella.”

Times were never dull

While Calderwood was unable to win silverware during his time with the Dons, the over-riding feeling among Dons support was that he would be remembered as a popular Aberdeen manager.

Martin Ferguson wrote: “Loved his time at Aberdeen more than McInnes tenure. Felt he was harshly done by as the cups were his curse. But the games were never dull with him at the helm and had fantastic Euro nights at Pittodrie under him.”

Doug Mitchell added: “Sad, sad news. A very good manager who did great in the league, always getting us up near the top and regularly into Europe.

“Unfortunately some of the cup games we lost, especially the Queen of the South game cost him his job.

“Given more time and perhaps some money to spend we could have done a lot better as he was very good at spotting players with potential. RIP Jimmy, a sad day for us Dandies and thanks for the memories.”