Ref watch: Did Aberdeen benefit from a ‘ghost goal’ against Elgin City?

Aberdeen finally ended their losing streak as they defeated a defiant Elgin in the Scottish Cup but the game was not short of controversy.

The referee was Calum Scott, who did not have the use of VAR at Borough Briggs.

How did the referee and assistants get on?

After a Shayden Morris goal in the first half, the match was certainly tight, up until the Dons doubled their lead.

Just after 70 minutes, Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes met a cross into the box and headed the ball towards the goal.

Elgin City goalkeeper Aidan Glavin appeared to make the save on the line, although it looked tight.

After a slight delay the referee and assistant awarded the goal, to the fury of the Elgin players.

At the time I thought it was incredibly difficult to tell if the ball had crossed the line.

Having seen a replay, it doesn’t actually give a clear picture. From the angles I have seen the ball does not appear to fully cross the line.

The assistant referee would have been in an excellent position to see across the line.

Red card added to home frustrations

There was an Elgin body in the way in the figure of Lyall Booth, who picked up a booking for dissent following his complaints to the referee.

As an assistant, you have to be confident and certain the ball has crossed the line.

I can assure you the assistant has not guessed if the ball has crossed the line. You have to be 100% certain for a referee to back your decision.

Communication in moments like that are so important.

If I had ever said to a referee “I think it crossed the line” they would’ve ignored me and played on.

If you guess a decision at any level, it is not good refereeing, even if it ends up being correct.

He has given the decision, fully believing it had crossed the line, although it appears it was wrong.

To make matters worse for Elgin, Booth was given his second caution and sent off a few minutes later as Aberdeen looked to get the ball into the box.

The foul was worthy of a caution, he certainly would have regretted his first for dissent following the second goal.

The ‘ghost goal’ certainly changed the game, in terms of ending any Elgin hopes of snatching a late goal.

Mistakes can happen and are a part of the game, whether you’re a player, manager or official.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.