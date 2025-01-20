Ref watch: Did Aberdeen benefit from a ‘ghost goal’ against Elgin City?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: Did Aberdeen benefit from a ‘ghost goal’ against Elgin City?

Finlay Elder reviews referee Calum Scott's performance during Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes scores to make it 2-0 against Elgin City. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen finally ended their losing streak as they defeated a defiant Elgin in the Scottish Cup but the game was not short of controversy.

The referee was Calum Scott, who did not have the use of VAR at Borough Briggs.

How did the referee and assistants get on?

After a Shayden Morris goal in the first half, the match was certainly tight, up until the Dons doubled their lead.

Just after 70 minutes, Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes met a cross into the box and headed the ball towards the goal.

Elgin City goalkeeper Aidan Glavin appeared to make the save on the line, although it looked tight.

After a slight delay the referee and assistant awarded the goal, to the fury of the Elgin players.

At the time I thought it was incredibly difficult to tell if the ball had crossed the line.

Referee Calum Scott during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup fourth round match between Elgin City and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Having seen a replay, it doesn’t actually give a clear picture. From the angles I have seen the ball does not appear to fully cross the line.

The assistant referee would have been in an excellent position to see across the line.

Red card added to home frustrations

There was an Elgin body in the way in the figure of Lyall Booth, who picked up a booking for dissent following his complaints to the referee.

As an assistant, you have to be confident and certain the ball has crossed the line.

I can assure you the assistant has not guessed if the ball has crossed the line. You have to be 100% certain for a referee to back your decision.

Communication in moments like that are so important.

If I had ever said to a referee “I think it crossed the line” they would’ve ignored me and played on.

If you guess a decision at any level, it is not good refereeing, even if it ends up being correct.

He has given the decision, fully believing it had crossed the line, although it appears it was wrong.

Elgin's Lyall Booth looks dejected after being sent off during against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Elgin’s Lyall Booth looks dejected after being sent off during against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

To make matters worse for Elgin, Booth was given his second caution and sent off a few minutes later as Aberdeen looked to get the ball into the box.

The foul was worthy of a caution, he certainly would have regretted his first for dissent following the second goal.

The ‘ghost goal’ certainly changed the game, in terms of ending any Elgin hopes of snatching a late goal.

Mistakes can happen and are a part of the game, whether you’re a player, manager or official.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

Conversation