Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals key factor that led to Duk ending scoring drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals key factor that led to Duk ending scoring drought

Aberdeen attacker Duk' deal expires at the end of the season and has been free to agree a pre-contract with another club since the transfer window opened on January 1.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-0 against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-0 against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup. Image; SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists Duk was able to break his near year-long scoring Duk because he is pushing into the penalty box more.

Cape Verde international Duk netted a second-half double in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win against Elgin City.

The brace against the League 2 side was the first time Duk had scored since netting twice in a 3-3 draw with Motherwell on February 14.

Duk’s long wait for a goal had extended to 33 games before finally scoring at Borough Briggs.

It is the first time the 24-year-old has scored since going AWOL during the summer transfer window.

Duk failed to return for pre-season and was absent without permission for the first two months of Thelin’s tenure as Aberdeen manager.

In July last year Aberdeen confirmed Duk was the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Duk indicated in June his preference was to leave Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

However. he returned to Aberdeen soon after the summer window closed and apologised to Thelin, the club’s hierarchy and the supporters.

He was integrated back into the first-team but it took 19 appearances  to finally score his first goal of the season at Elgin.

Duk’s deal expires at the end of the campaign.

He has been free to agree a pre-contract with another club since the transfer window opened on January 1.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

Thelin said: “The way Duk scored his goals was good.

“He is arriving more into the box and had concentration with good finishing.

“Duk was good in the build-up and also arrived at the right spot.

“He can get inside with the ball and when it was time for the chance he was closer to the goal.

“It’s always about positioning, being there and concentrating. ”

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

Thelin addresses Duk’s Dons future

Duk was signed on a three-year deal in the summer of 2022 from Portuguese giants Benfica.

In a memorable debut season he was Aberdeen’s joint top goal-scorer with Bojan Miovksi on 18 goals in all competitions.

The following season Miovski went on to net 26 times to seal a transfer to Spanish top flight Girona that could ultimately land the Dons up to £9million.

However, the goals dried up for Duk with the attacker netting only seven times last season.

Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any transfer fee.

Thelin was asked after the Elgin City game if there had been any progression with Duk regarding the attacker’s future.

He said: “I don’t focus on that right now.

“But we have discussions with everyone and that’s the way the process is.”

The return to form of Nicky Devlin

Duk ending a long wait for a goal to help end a 12 game winless run was not the only positive for Thelin at Borough Briggs.

He was delighted Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin put in a strong performance in the cup tie.

Devlin was captain for the clash as skipper Graeme Shinnie was named on the bench.

Thelin said: “Nicky Devlin came back into his own form and is running a lot more and arriving much more in the box.”

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Delvin (left) with manager Jimmy Thelin after the 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City. Image: SNS
Aberdeen right-back Nicky Delvin (left) with manager Jimmy Thelin after the 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Elgin City. Image: SNS

Belief returning to Aberdeen squad

Victory over League 2 Elgin City ended a damaging winless slump for the Dons.

Thelin’s side had secured only four points from a possible 36 in the Premiership, the worst run of form in the top flight.

The Reds gaffer insists belief is beginning to return to his team.

And he is determined to start building winning momentum, beginning against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Peter Ambrose after scoring to make it 1-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates with Peter Ambrose after scoring to make it 1-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

He said: “We always want to score more but at least we scored three goals.

“We had a good talk at half-time that we can’t show this performance as there are so many of our supporters there.

“We had to do more together and it was better in the second half.

“And we got the victory.

“The belief is slowly coming back and it is a good feeling.

“We are all working so hard to get results and it was good for everyone to get the win.

“We have to use this good feeling now and have a good training week in preparation for the next league game.”

 

 

Conversation