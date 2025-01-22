Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin up for the fight to secure Euro qualification

Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is up for the fight to lead Aberdeen to European qualification this season.

The Dons are 12 games without a win in the Premiership with that collapse in league form delivering a return of only four points from the last 36.

That slump is in stark contrast to a record breaking start to the league campaign where the Dons were unbeaten in the opening 11 fixtures, with 10 wins.

During that sensational start Thelin’s Reds were level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic.

However the winless nosedive has sent the Dons sliding down the table to fourth.

Finishing fourth still secures a spot in the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round next season.

However, Thelin has his sights set on a higher league finish.

Aberdeen are only two points behind third-placed Dundee United.

A third-placed Premiership finish is rewarded with a Uefa Europa League second qualifying round position.

The January transfer window is ongoing but Thelin revealed he is already beginning to plan on strengthening for next season which he hopes will include a Euro campaign.

He said: “We are in the middle of a race now and there is still a long way to go.

“We’re still in a good position whatever the run.

“So we have to take this opportunity to try to keep fighting for the European spot and don’t give up on anything at all.

“We need everyone to push for this because it’s a culture and it’s a belief.

“The more you believe the stronger you are as club and also a team.”

Already building for next season

Aberdeen failed to qualify for European action this term after finishing in the Premiership bottom six.

In the 2023-24 campaign the Reds competed in the Uefa Europa League play-off but lost out to Swedish top flight side BK Hacken 5-3 on aggregate.

They parachuted down to the Conference League group stage and faced Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), PAOK (Greece) and HJK Helsinki (Finland).

Aberdeen landed a financial boost of around £5million for participation in Europe last season.

Thelin has already secured four signings in the January transfer window and landing a striker is also a priority this month.

The Swede will further strengthen the squad in the summer window in preparation for what he hopes will be a campaign balancing domestic and European commitments.

Thelin said: “Right now we are in the middle of the season and have to keep fighting for something big.

“We have to keep fighting to the end.

“And then make an evaluation and keep building for the next season.”

January transfer window signings

Aberdeen finally ended a 12 game winless run when overcoming Elgin City 3-0 in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Borough Briggs.

However, in reaction to the winless league crash, Thelin has been active in the January transfer window and splashed out more than £1m to strengthen the defence.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers was secured in a £600,000 swoop from Swiss top flight Grasshoppers.

Tobers, 24, is captain of the Latvian international side.

Left-back Alexander Jensen was signed for £545,000 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

Thelin also secured loan deals until the end of the season for centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End).

Tobers’ leadership qualities vital

Defender Tobers was the first signing of the January window and has made a positive impact.

He made his debut in the 0-0 draw with Hearts on January 12 and was key to the Dons ending a 13 game run without a clean-sheet.

Thelin insists the addition of Tobers will bring more leadership and help younger defenders at the club develop.

He said: “I don’t want to put too much pressure on Kristers right now because he’s just arrived.

“But he’s good at how we build up the game and how we can break lines with his passing qualities.

“Kristers also has good leadership to help align to how we want to work.

“He has a lot of experience and is captain of the Latvia national team.

“It’s always good to have this experience.

“Although he is still young he has a lot of experience to help our own younger players in the backline to take a step or bring more leadership.”