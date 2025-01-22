Walls prepared for Denis Law murals which could make Aberdeen a Mecca for Man Utd fans

Walls are being prepared and an artist is being flown in from Australia as football legend Denis Law is immortalised with an interactive walking trail.

The trail will begin with two giant murals on Clifton Court in Printfield Walk and will then weave its way around Law’s former home and local football pitch.

Two walls of the high-rise are currently being cleaned in preparation for the murals, which are to be completed by the end of March.

At the same time, an interactive art and walking trail will be created through the community the legendary footballer once called home – and of which he was so proud.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Neil Copland, who has been a long time champion of the trail, said this will make a ‘fitting tribute’ for the football legend.

He added that, with the help from the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Printfield community, they are bringing something ‘spectacular’ to the city.

Mr Copland said the trail and artwork had been about four years in the making.

“It is just a pity we couldn’t get it done while Denis was still with us, but it’s going to be a fitting tribute to him,” he said.

“The man’s a legend.”

Born in Aberdeen, Law lifted two league titles with Manchester United and was the only Scottish player to ever win the Ballon d’Or.

He died on Friday aged 84.

The star never played football for Aberdeen FC – though Law claimed this was a genuine regret.

Denis always ‘very proud’ to take friends from Manchester to Printfield

“Denis would come up to Aberdeen every year,” Councillor Copland added.

“He was very proud to take his friends and people from Manchester to Printfield to show them where he was born and where he grew up.

“He loved the area, and quite frankly, the area loved him.”

“This all comes about because people in the area approached me to ask if there’s something we could do.

“With the help of the Denis Law Legacy Trust we are where we are today.

“We are going to have something spectacular.

“I really do think this will be transformational for the area.”

Work underway ahead of Denis Law trail completion

Work on the murals will start in March – and it is expected to be a near month-long effort.

“It’s an all-round fantastic team effort and it’s going to be a fantastic thing for Printfield in particular,” Mr Copland added.

“The plan is to do it the airport-facing side first and then do the side facing Great Northern Road.

“Work on the trail will be going on at the same time and they should both be finished by the end of March.”

Councillor Copland is confident the murals and trail will make Aberdeen a place of pilgrimage for Manchester United fans.

He said the project had already been backed by members of the club’s Class of 92.

They include Gary Neville, who visited the Granite City last year on a speaking tour.

“Gary said Denis ‘must be the only person to have a trail’,” the councillor said.

“He said that where he comes from, he would’ve never had a trail made after him.

“I am sure this’ll be a big tourist draw.”

He added: “Denis was a world star. People are going to want to come and see it.

“I really can’t wait for it. It’s been a really long time coming, but I can’t wait.”

Read more about Denis Law