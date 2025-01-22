Walls prepared for Denis Law murals which could make Aberdeen a Mecca for Man Utd fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walls prepared for Denis Law murals which could make Aberdeen a Mecca for Man Utd fans

The Denis Law trail is set to be completed by the end of March.

By Ena Saracevic & Alastair Gossip
workers on a gantry power-clean an Aberdeen high-rise that will soon have giant murals of Denis Law painted on the side.
Clifton Court is currently being power-cleaned by workers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Walls are being prepared and an artist is being flown in from Australia as football legend Denis Law is immortalised with an interactive walking trail.

The trail will begin with two giant murals on Clifton Court in Printfield Walk and will then weave its way around Law’s former home and local football pitch.

Two walls of the high-rise are currently being cleaned in preparation for the murals, which are to be completed by the end of March.

At the same time, an interactive art and walking trail will be created through the community the legendary footballer once called home – and of which he was so proud.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Neil Copland, who has been a long time champion of the trail, said this will make a ‘fitting tribute’ for the football legend.

He added that, with the help from the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Printfield community, they are bringing something ‘spectacular’ to the city.

An impression of how one of the murals will look once completed.

Mr Copland said the trail and artwork had been about four years in the making.

“It is just a pity we couldn’t get it done while Denis was still with us, but it’s going to be a fitting tribute to him,” he said.

“The man’s a legend.”

Born in Aberdeen, Law lifted two league titles with Manchester United and was the only Scottish player to ever win the Ballon d’Or.

He died on Friday aged 84.

The star never played football for Aberdeen FC – though Law claimed this was a genuine regret.

Denis always ‘very proud’ to take friends from Manchester to Printfield

“Denis would come up to Aberdeen every year,” Councillor Copland added.

“He was very proud to take his friends and people from Manchester to Printfield to show them where he was born and where he grew up.

“He loved the area, and quite frankly, the area loved him.”

Councillor Neil Copland and Margaret England, former chair of Printfield Community Forum, in Printfield, where Denis Law grew up. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“This all comes about because people in the area approached me to ask if there’s something we could do.

“With the help of the Denis Law Legacy Trust we are where we are today.

“We are going to have something spectacular.

“I really do think this will be transformational for the area.”

Work underway ahead of Denis Law trail completion

Work on the murals will start in March – and it is expected to be a near month-long effort.

“It’s an all-round fantastic team effort and it’s going to be a fantastic thing for Printfield in particular,” Mr Copland added.

“The plan is to do it the airport-facing side first and then do the side facing Great Northern Road.

“Work on the trail will be going on at the same time and they should both be finished by the end of March.”

Workers in high-vis jackets spray clean the sides of Clifton Court from a gantry in preparation for the painting of giant murals paying tribute to Denis Law.
Workers cleaning Clifton Court in preparation for the painting of the Denis Law murals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The teams spray-cleaning the high-rise will soon be replaced by an artist well versed in creating giant works of art.
Two murals will take shape on the building. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Councillor Copland is confident the murals and trail will make Aberdeen a place of pilgrimage for Manchester United fans.

He said the project had already been backed by members of the club’s Class of 92.

They include Gary Neville, who visited the Granite City last year on a speaking tour.

“Gary said Denis ‘must be the only person to have a trail’,” the councillor said.

“He said that where he comes from, he would’ve never had a trail made after him.

“I am sure this’ll be a big tourist draw.”

The Denis Law statue at Marischal Square, which depicts the star in iconic pose, bedecked in floral tributes.
People have continued to lay floral tributes and scarves by the Denis Law statue at Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “Denis was a world star. People are going to want to come and see it.

“I really can’t wait for it. It’s been a really long time coming, but I can’t wait.”

A close-up of floral tributes laid at the Denis Law statue.
Floral tributes and cards at the Denis Law statue at Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

