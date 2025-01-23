Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen are key to his plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals why Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen are key to his plans

Aberdeen captain Shinnie and summer signing Heltne Nilsen are both 33-years-old but anchor the midfield in Thelin's 4-2-3-1 formation.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Sivert Hiltne Nilsen (R) and Graeme Shinnie during the 3-3 draw at Hibs.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised midfielders Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen for embracing the pressure of trying to lead the club out of a Premiership winless slump.

The Dons are currently 12 games without a league win and have taken only four points from the last possible 36.

It is Aberdeen’s longest run without a league win since going 12 games without a victory from May to October 1999.

Thelin has been hit by an injury crisis during the slump and has been forced to play Shinnie, 33, and Heltne Nilsen, 33, out of position on occasion.

Heltne Nilsen played at centre-back in the 0-0 draw with Hearts and 3-0 loss at Rangers.

The Norwegian gave away a penalty in the draw with Hearts deep into time added on but keeper Ross Doohan saved to salvage a point.

A mistake by Heltne Nilsen also led to Rangers’ opening goal at Ibrox.

Dons duo take on responsibility

Shinnie and Heltne Nilsen, a £300,000 signing from Norway’s SK Brann, anchored the midfield during a record-breaking 11 game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

Now amidst the club’s worst league run in 26 years Thelin says Shinnie and Heltne Nilson have taken on the responsibility of trying to haul the Dons back to form.

And that begins against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Graeme and Sivert have both taken on big responsibility.

“They can play out of position and never complain about the amount of games.

“They’re always available for games and always available in training sessions.

“Graeme and Sivert have both taken a lot of pressure on them.

“I’m really happy with that.”

Aberdeen midfielders Sivert Hansen Nelsen and Graeme Shinnie during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen delivered some respite from their slump in form with a 3-0 win against Elgin City in the Scottish Cup fourth round at the weekend.

Captain Shinnie dropped to the bench for the clash at Borough Briggs against the League Two outfit.

Working on January signings

In a bid to kick-start the Premiership campaign Thelin has already secured four signings during the January transfer window.

Defenders Kristers Tobers and Alexander Jensen were both signed on permanent contracts at a combined cost in excess of £1million.

Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
Centre-back Tobers was secured for £600,000 on a three-and-a-half year contract from Swiss top flight club Grasshoppers.

Tobers, 24, is the Latvia international captain and has 37 caps.

Full-back Jensen, 23, was signed for £545,000 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna on a four-year-contract.

The fee for Jensen, who can play either full-back roles and midfield, could rise to  £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons.

Thelin also secured loan deals until the end of the season for Tottenham centre-back Alfie Dorrington, 19, and winger Jeppe Okkels, 25, of Preston North End.

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen during the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are still working on further signings, with securing a striker a priority.

Thelin may have brought in reinforcements in January.

However, he insists every player already at Pittodrie before the window opened is fully committed to turning around the league form.

He said: “Everybody is trying.

“I don’t feel any problems with how much they want to play.

“And how much they want to perform for the supporters of this club.”

Playing with intensity

Thelin is committed to bringing a high intensity game to Aberdeen and it paid off in the sensational start to the season.

However he admits players may have to learn to adapt to playing with that intensity game after game.

And that could be a contributing factor to the winless Premiership run, a collapse in form the Swede is confident he can fix.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after a winless streak extended to 12 games with a 3=0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
He said: “Sometimes you can get a higher intensity game and then the body has to adapt.

“And you have to cope with this and be stronger.

“That’s why when you’re changing things, it can take some time.

“And there can be some setbacks because it’s maybe new for some players.

“However it’s something to stretch your capacity to play with high intensity.

“During longer periods of time during the games, but also during the season.”

