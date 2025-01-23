Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals ‘mandatory’ requirements for all new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals ‘mandatory’ requirements for all new signings

Aberdeen manager has secured four signings during the January transfer window and is in the hunt for a striker.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 loss to Hibs at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will bid to strengthen his team during the January transfer window. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed the “mandatory” qualities he will demand from every player under his regime.

The Pittodrie gaffer has already made four signings during the January transfer window and is working on further additions.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy have backed Thelin to secure reinforcements this month in a bid to reignite the campaign.

The Dons are in the midst of a 12-game winless league run that has yielded only four points from the last possible 36.

Thelin has revealed the demands he places on new signings and players already at the club before the window opened – that MUST be met.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Elgin City. Image; SNS

Thelin said: “There is the quality with the ball and how quickly we get into our structure when losing possession.

“Then it is about reacting quickly to that.

“All these demands are mandatory for everybody to understand.”

Boss Thelin issues defiant message

Aberdeen are without a Premiership win for more than two months.

Thelin’s side last secured a league victory when edging out Dundee 4-1 at Pittodrie on November 9.

There was a glint of light last weekend when the Dons finally ended the long wait for a victory when overcoming Elgin City 3-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The Swede began his Aberdeen career with a sensational 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with 15 wins.

That run of form saw Thelin’s side level on points with league leaders Celtic after 11 Premiership matches.

The dramatic nosedive in form has resulted in the Dons slipping to fourth in table.

That position still brings qualification for the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round.

However, the Reds are only two points behind third-placed Dundee United.

A third-placed Premiership finish is rewarded with a Uefa Europa League second qualifying round position.

Thelin’s belief his team can rebound and still deliver a successful season has not been dented by the winless league run.

He said: “If you want to create a strong team  year by year by year, you can’t give up if you have a challenging time.

“You can’t give up in the bid to create a strong fortress and bring that stability season by season.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin focusing on what he can control

Aberdeen are in the midst of the club’s longest winless league run this century.

The last time the Dons failed to win in 12 league games was in 1999.

Thelin has moved in the transfer window to bring in reinforcements as a catalyst to reignite the form.

There are also signings secured on permanent deals with the focus on playing a key-role in Thelin’s bid to deliver prolonged success in the future.

Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a close range shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers at the near post during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Hearts’ keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Centre-back Kristers Tobers has made a positive impact since signing on a three-and-a-half-year deal in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Versatile full-back Alexander Jensen has also impressed since arriving in a £545,000 transfer from Swedish top flight club Brommapojkarna.

Jensen can play either full-back role and also midfield and penned a four-year contract.

Thelin also secured loan deals until the end of the season for centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End).

The Dons boss is doing all he can to reignite the season.

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen during the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen during the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Elgin City. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “We focus on the things that we have control over.

“Our behaviour, our own quality… not what the opponent is doing.

“That’s what I think are the most important things to improve.

“In the long term, that’s what we have to do to play here.

“But we have to do that step by step.

“I’m the manager and know we have to put in more standards to this and be better.”

Scottish Cup tie date confirmed

Meanwhile Aberdeen have confirmed the Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie will be on Sunday, February 9.

The tie will kick-off at 12.30pm with the match broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The Dons will confirm the sale process and ticket prices in due course.

Conversation