Exclusive: Alex McLeish reveals Aberdeen rejected £1.75m Sir Alex Ferguson bid to sign for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Alex McLeish reveals Aberdeen rejected £1.75m Sir Alex Ferguson bid to sign for Manchester United

Aberdeen legend lifts the lid on Sir Alex Ferguson's multiple rejected attempts to bring him to Manchester United in the 1980s.

By Sean Wallace
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners' Cup Final win against Real Madrid with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS
Alex McLeish (centre) celebrates the European Cup Winners' Cup Final win with Eric Black (left) and Neale Cooper. Image: SNS

Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish has revealed Aberdeen rejected a £1.75million bid by Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him for Manchester United.

Sir Alex left for the English giants in 1986 after leading Aberdeen to European and domestic glory.

Pittodrie great McLeish says Sir Alex made four bids to bring him to Old Trafford with a final offer that would have smashed the Dons’ transfer record.

However, the Dons’ board held firm to hold onto the Scotland international centre-back who was at the heart of one of Europe’s top defensive partnerships with Willie Miller.

When the bid for McLeish hit a brick wall Ferguson would go on to sign Gary Pallister in a £2.3m transfer from Middlesbrough in August 1989.

It was a British record fee for a defender and the highest sum paid for a player moving between two English clubs.

Manager Alex Ferguson (2nd from left) gives his players including Alex McLeish (left) a pre game team talk. Image: SNS
Manager Alex Ferguson (2nd from left) gives his players including Alex McLeish (left) a pre game team talk. Image: SNS

Pallister went on to win four Premier League titles at Manchester United under Sir Alex as well as three FA Cups and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Scotland legend McLeish remained at Pittodrie and won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in the 1989-90 season.

McLeish said: “Sir Alex had an ongoing conversation with Aberdeen but I think there was an agreement he wouldn’t come back for Willie (Miller) or I.

“However, I wasn’t part of that agreement.

“I only found out about it when Sir Alex told me.

“Apparently there was a mix up with Joe Miller as Sir Alex was keen on getting him.

“He wanted to know about his movement but the Dons got a good offer from Celtic and went straight on and did that deal.

“Sir Alex phoned me and said the gloves are off.

“I think there were three or four offers but he had to stop at one point when the Dons kept saying no.

“They went up to £1.75m, which at my age and in that era, was a good offer.

“Aberdeen said no.”

Manchester United’s big money deal

Legend McLeish would go on to play for Aberdeen until 1994, racking up almost 700 appearances.

During his time at Pittodrie McLeish won 12 trophies – three league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Alex Ferguson with the Scottish Cup IN 1984 with Alex McLeish and Mark McGhee on the bus outside Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals
Alex Ferguson with the Scottish Cup IN 1984 with Alex McLeish and Mark McGhee on the bus outside Pittodrie. Image: Aberdeen Journals

He also won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983.

McLeish said: “A few weeks after Sir Alex signed a player that was seven years younger than me for a couple of million, Gary Pallister.

“Pallister went on to become one of Sir Alex’s best signings.

“Sir Alex didn’t make many mistakes with his signings across his whole career.

“I was a one club man with Aberdeen and have tremendous affection and memories from my time there.

“We are still the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final which is an incredible thing.

“That Aberdeen team was great and we won European trophies, league titles, cups and bust the Old Firm dominance.”

Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Uefa Super Cup after winning against SV Hamburg. Back row (l to r): Dougie Bell, Jim Leighton, John Hewitt, Alex McLeish, Neil Simpson, Peter Weir, Stewart McKImmie<br />Front row (l to r): Willie Miller, John McMaster, Gordon Strachan, Mark McGhee, Eric Black. Image: SNS

McLeish’s final trophy at Aberdeen was the Scottish Cup in 1990, to follow up the League Cup secured earlier that campaign.

The 66-year-old will be back in the Granite City with fellow players from that 1990 side to reminisce about that historic triumph.

Holding nerve in a penalty shoot-out

McLeish will be joined at Aberdeen Music Hall on Thursday, May 22 by Theo Snelders, Hans Gilhaus, Charlie Nicholas and Brian Irvine from the double winning team.

Aberdeen won 9-8 on penalties against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final after a 0-0 draw with Irvine scoring the dramatic winner.

Aberdeen's Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Hans Gillhaus with the Scottish Cup in 1990. Photo by SNS.
Aberdeen’s Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Hans Gillhaus with the Scottish Cup in 1990. Photo by SNS.

McLeish said: “There had been five penalties taken by each side and it was 4-4 when I had to take mine.

“Jocky (Scott) and Alex (Smith, co managers) were looking for volunteers as it was not ordained before the game who would take them if it went to penalties.

“Jocky shouted ‘right who’s taking the sixth one?’

“I put my hand up.

“And Jocky said ‘aye, but are you confident you’re going to score?

“I thought ‘thanks a lot Jocky!’

“Every time I hit a penalty I always tried to go to the goalie’s left with my right foot.

“That meant it was always moving away from him and if I was accurate it goes into the bottom corner no matter the goalie’s stretch.

“I did the walk from the halfway line to the penalty spot and I kid you not my ears went into a kind of meltdown.

“I could hear this noise in my ears, and it was almost like tinnitus.

“And I felt that I was looking at cardboard cut-outs in the crowd.

“That walk was like I was in a dream.

“I kept my composure and kept saying to myself ‘goalie’s left, hit it firmly’.

“The plan worked and it was absolute relief.

“It wasn’t like I ran about punching the air as we still had a job to do.

“Then it went to the 10th penalty when Brian (Irvine) scored the winner.”

Lifting a trophy as Aberdeen captain

McLeish lifted the Scottish Cup as captain as skipper Miller was sidelined by a long-term knee injury.

The injury was suffered in a 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Norway in November 1989.

Charlie Nicholas after wining the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1990. From left, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Bobby Connor, Alex McLeish with the cup and David Robertson,. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Charlie Nicholas after wining the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1990. From left, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Bobby Connor, Alex McLeish with the cup and David Robertson,. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Miller returned to the team in March 1990 but suffered a relapse and couldn’t regain fitness quick enough for the Scottish Cup final.

The injury would eventually lead to Miller’s retirement later that year.

McLeish said: “It was a real thrill to lift the cup as captain.

“My dear friend, captain and team-mate Willie had an injury that went way back to an international game when he did his knee.

“Willie hadn’t quite recovered from that.

“I took the captaincy in his absence and wanted to do Willie justice as he is my great mate.

“Willie had an incredible career and dedication to Aberdeen.”

 

Conversation