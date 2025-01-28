It’s official: A96 dualling really is ‘slower than snail’s pace’

The A96 dualling project was supposed to be completed by 2030 but the numbers have been crunched and the verdict is in – it really is “slower than snail’s pace”.

The comparison was made by frustrated councillors in Moray to show how slowly the SNP is pushing ahead with its long promised upgrade between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Councillor Sandy Keith, Labour’s group leader at Moray Council, says full dualling will cut traffic congestion, improve air quality and reduce journey times.

“It appears that the SNP can hardly keep up with a snail,” he said.

“I understand that a snail can travel 25 metres in a day. In the 18 years of SNP rule the snail would have travelled 101.7 miles – almost exactly the distance of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

“It says it all that had the SNP kept pace with a snail then the full dualling would have been done by about now. The people of Moray deserve better than this.”

Review argues against dualling

The latest delay emerged in November when a review of the project made the case against continuing with the promise to dual the entire route.

Instead, new bypasses were suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop admitted the project will no longer be completed by 2030, ordering another consultation on what to next.

Councillor Keith things the review is a “sham exercise with a preordained outcome”.

A spokesman for government roads agency Transport Scotland said the current favoured position is to fully dual the A96.

He added: “The outcomes from the review have been published in draft for consultation.

“It is important local people, businesses and communities are given the opportunity to inform the government’s final decision on how to take forward improvements to the A96 corridor.

“No decisions on the final outcome from this review will be determined until the Scottish Government hears from the public and considers their views from this 12-week consultation.

“People have until February 21 to get involved.”