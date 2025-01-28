It’s official: A96 dualling really is ‘slower than snail’s pace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

It’s official: A96 dualling really is ‘slower than snail’s pace’

The comparison was made by frustrated councillors in Moray to show how slowly the SNP is pushing ahead with its long promised upgrade between Aberdeen and Inverness.

By Adele Merson
The SNP has faced criticism for failing to dual the A96 on time. Image: Shutterstock.
The SNP has faced criticism for failing to dual the A96 on time. Image: Shutterstock.

The A96 dualling project was supposed to be completed by 2030 but the numbers have been crunched and the verdict is in – it really is “slower than snail’s pace”.

The comparison was made by frustrated councillors in Moray to show how slowly the SNP is pushing ahead with its long promised upgrade between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Councillor Sandy Keith, Labour’s group leader at Moray Council, says full dualling will cut traffic congestion, improve air quality and reduce journey times.

“It appears that the SNP can hardly keep up with a snail,” he said.

“I understand that a snail can travel 25 metres in a day. In the 18 years of SNP rule the snail would have travelled 101.7 miles – almost exactly the distance of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

“It says it all that had the SNP kept pace with a snail then the full dualling would have been done by about now. The people of Moray deserve better than this.”

Review argues against dualling

The latest delay emerged in November when a review of the project made the case against continuing with the promise to dual the entire route.

The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Instead, new bypasses were suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop admitted the project will no longer be completed by 2030, ordering another consultation on what to next.

Councillor Keith things the review is a “sham exercise with a preordained outcome”.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A spokesman for government roads agency Transport Scotland said the current favoured position is to fully dual the A96.

He added: “The outcomes from the review have been published in draft for consultation.

“It is important local people, businesses and communities are given the opportunity to inform the government’s final decision on how to take forward improvements to the A96 corridor.

“No decisions on the final outcome from this review will be determined until the Scottish Government hears from the public and considers their views from this 12-week consultation.

“People have until February 21 to get involved.”

Conversation