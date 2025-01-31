Inverurie’s Jason Banks on what life has been like since historic World Indoor Bowls Championship success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie’s Jason Banks on what life has been like since historic World Indoor Bowls Championship success

The Press and Journal caught up with Banks following his recent triumphs and after the indoor stadium at his club was renamed in his honour.

World champion Jason Banks in the newly renamed Jason Banks Arena at Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre in Inverurie. Jason is pictured with his trophies from left to right: The World Championship mixed pairs trophy, the World Championship singles trophy, the World Championship pairs trophy and the Scottish Open singles trophy. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Callum Law

Not even a nightmare journey home could puncture Jason Banks’ mood after his historic success at the World Indoor Bowls Championship.

Inverurie’s Banks became the first person to win the open singles, pairs and mixed pairs titles at the World Championship in Hopton-on-Sea last week.

In recent days things have been back to normal for the 28-year-old.

However, his drive back to the north-east following Sunday’s singles victory wasn’t without incident.

Memorable journey home

As he looked back on the last couple of weeks, Banks told the P&J: “I enjoyed Sunday night and I didn’t head up the road until after lunch on Monday. I had various things to sort out on Monday morning before I could get on the road.

“On the way back up, I was near Scotch Corner and I hit something on the road and got a puncture.

“Then I pulled into the hard shoulder and I stopped just in front of some horse poo, and when I got out to look at what had happened to the tyre, I didn’t see it because it was dark and stood in it.

“I had a space-saver tyre, but it was a bit of a job to get to it because my trophies were in the boot, so they were sitting on the verge at the side of the hard shoulder for a while.

Jason Banks’ World Championship trophies were sitting at the side of the road after he suffered a puncture on his journey home.

“It’s not really where you want them to be sitting – but I tried to get them as far away from the road as possible.

“I ended up getting a mechanic to come with a new tyre and replace the punctured one.

“It wasn’t ideal, but it was a case of being back to normal with that happening.

“I booked in to a hotel after that and then headed up the road on Tuesday.

“But I’m glad the bad luck arrived on Monday, rather than Sunday!”

Pleasant surprise on return to work

After eventually making it home, Banks returned to his job as a product design engineer with Westhill-based firm Power Jacks on Wednesday.

With the World Championship being a 17-day event, Banks had to use up a lot his annual leave just to play in the tournament.

However, on his first day back at work, he received a couple of nice surprises from his employer.

He added: “On the clock-in board with everyone’s names they had world champion on it next to my name, which was good.

“I think I spent more time talking about bowls on Wednesday than I did working because a lot of folk were asking about it.

Jason Banks with a letter addressed to him as ‘world champion bowler.’

“Most of my annual leave for the year has been used up in January – but when I went back to work on Wednesday, they said they’re going to give me half of my holidays back, which is really good of them.

“My work have always been really good at allowing me to have time off for bowls and I really appreciate the support they’ve given me.”

Arena gets new name

There was another nice surprise for Banks yesterday when he returned to his club, the Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre in Inverurie, where they have renamed the indoor bowls stadium the Jason Banks Arena in honour of his achievements at the World Championship.

A passion for bowls runs in the Banks family, with Jason’s parents Colin and Angela, uncle Ian, sister Carla and grandparents Bruce and Phyllis Middleton all playing.

Ordinarily some of his relatives would have been in attendance at the tournament, but Jason – who began playing bowls aged 10 – said: “Normally my dad would always come down and my mum has come down before as well.

The indoor arena at the Garioch Indoor Bowling Centre in Inverurie has been named after Jason Banks.

“They usually come and watch and offer advice.

“But this year I said I was happy to go down by myself and they just left me to it.

“They were texting me a fair bit, but I was reading the messages and not really replying much other than saying thank you.

“I was just focused on what I was doing and they weren’t getting much of a response from me.

“I’ve been joking with a few folk that my family might be banned from coming down to the tournament next year!”

Less leads to more for champion

Banks, who also won the Scottish Open in November, has been a regular competitor at the World Championship in recent times.

But after buying a house in August, he revealed his preparation for this year’s event differed from in the past.

“This season is the least I’ve played for a long time,” he said.

World champion Jason Banks in action.

“I’ve only been playing once or twice a week, but when it’s come to the World Bowls competitions, I’ve managed to focus and do well without having played as much.

“I’ve spent a lot of time doing up the house and I’ll be getting back into that now.

“The prize money I won (at the World Championship) might vanish pretty quickly on the house – it’s a nice boost to have won what I did!”

