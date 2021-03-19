Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cammy Logan is hoping to rack up the minutes in his loan spell at Cove Rangers from Championship title-chasers Hearts.

Full-back Logan joined Cove early in January and was on the bench for the dramatic 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Alloa Athletic.

However, shortly afterwards football below the Championship was suspended in Scotland and therefore Logan and his fellow Jambos loanee Connor Smith saw their spells cut short.

Logan had remained in touch with Cove boss Paul Hartley during the last two months and the plan was always for the 19-year-old to return to the Balmoral Stadium once the lower leagues were able to resume.

Game-time has been sorely lacking over the last two seasons and Logan hopes to use the frantic fixture list in the coming weeks to get some much-needed time on the pitch.

He said: “At this age, at 19, it’s all about games. You can train as much as you want but it’s about what you do on a match-day.

🆕 We are delighted to confirm Hearts duo Connor Smith and Cammy Logan have joined us on loan for the remainder of the season | #COYC 👉🏻 https://t.co/bGjo3gQDLv pic.twitter.com/wDgpTiPbTW — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 7, 2021

“It’s massive for my development to go and get some games at Cove. First-team football is a completely different environment to reserve football and I’ve been excited to go on loan for a while now.

“It was always the plan to come back. We were just waiting on the go-ahead for when we could get back up.

“I found out a few days before getting everything agreed (in January); the gaffer said they’re a club that likes to play football and that suits me. I was looking forward to that straight away.

“Me and Connor were on the bench against Alloa. They were really good – it was surprising to see how high the standard was. It’s an ideal place for me to go to.”

Logan has just one senior appearance to his name at Hearts – the final game of the 2017-18 season against Kilmarnock – but is contracted at Tynecastle until 2023.

His colleague Smith made his debut in the same game, but has played four times for Hearts, as well as having a loan spell at Cowdenbeath last season.

Logan said: “We both want first-team football and we both want to play. It’s ideal that there’s a pal coming up with me, so we can both get similar experiences.”

Logan hopes to be involved tomorrow when Cove head to Firhill to face Partick Thistle, in their first game in two-and-a-half months.

He and Smith have spent the last two months training at Hearts and played a bounce game against Partick last weekend for his parent club, winning 2-1.

Logan added: “It wasn’t ideal (the shutdown). I was buzzing to finally get some game-time and it came out of nowhere. I can’t wait to get playing now.

“I exchanged messages with the gaffer – I had only met him once – and he knew myself and Connor were still training with Hearts. We’re just excited to get started and finally meet the boys.

“We only spent a wee bit of time with them before the Alloa game.”