Cove Rangers: Harry Milne gets winning send-off against East Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Milne got the final farewell he wanted as League One champions Cove Rangers ended the season with a 3-2 win against East Fife.

Milne played his final game for Cove against the Fifers before making the switch to Partick Thistle, after spending seven years with the Aberdeen side.

It had looked early doors like it would not go to plan, with Danny Denholm and Kyle Connell putting the hosts 2-0 up.

However a brace from Mitch Megginson and Mark Reynolds’ header ensured Cove would head north with the points.

For the 25-year-old, it was a chance to reflect on his time with Cove before he makes the step up to full-time football.

“It was always going to be a little bit sad. Seven years is a long time, especially in football which is not the longest of careers,” said Milne.

“I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to come into Cove, at a time when I wasn’t really at the standard at all.

“I’ve been coached well and progressed well through the years I’ve been here. I feel I’m a player who wants to challenge myself further into a full-time environment.

“There was never any bad blood about the move. I’ve given everything I had to Cove in the time I’ve been here.

“It was the end of my contract, Cove weren’t able to offer any full-time work here and Partick are a big club. They’ve got aspirations of getting back into the Premiership and to be part of that in a full-time capacity is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Milne was brought into Cove by former manager John Sheran, who is now the club’s director of football.

He was part of three title-winning teams under Sheran, before adding a further two medals following Paul Hartley’s appointment in 2019.

Unlike many of the Cove squad, Milne has not had the opportunity during his career to play full-time football.

“A lot of the guys have come through youth systems and had that opportunity to be full-time,” said Milne. “I’ve never done that before.

“I thought at 25, I was in a good place to be doing it. I was out of contract, now is the time to do it.”

He will be keeping a keen eye on the Championship play-offs too, with Partick due to face Caley Thistle over two legs this week for the right to play Arbroath in the semi-finals.

“I’ll give everything every time I’m out on the pitch, that’s just in my nature. Hopefully I’ll add a bit of quality as well,” said Milne.

“I’ll be keeping a keen eye on the play-offs – they want to get to the Premiership and they’ve been hit by injuries and the pitch this year.

“But if I end up coming back up to Cove next year, so be it.”

He was given a rousing send-off by the vocal travelling support at New Bayview and he had a hand in setting up the winner for Reynolds.

“Even when I gave the ball away, they were still chanting my name,” said Milne. “It was the same for all the boys. I think the fans appreciate what we’ve managed to achieve this year.

“It’s an incredible achievement – some guys, including myself, might never have a season like this ever again. It’s pretty special what we’ve been able to do.”