Portgordon Art Group brush up their skills ahead of exhibition launch

Members of Portgordon Art Group have been working hard in preparation for their upcoming exhibition.

Held at Spey Bay hall on July 23 and 24, the exhibition will showcase some 150 artworks created by members of the group.

Visitors can pay £2 to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee while walking around the exhibition and chatting to the artists about their works.

Chairwoman Kitty Bell said she hopes the exhibition will encourage new members to join the group, which has decreased in numbers since the pandemic.

She added: “It’s quite a vibrant group and it’s a friendly group. It’s a group that everyone can feel relaxed in.”

‘It keeps your mind active’

Portgordon Art Group was started by Terry Gill – who is still a member – in 1993 and brings together amateur artists from all walks of life.

Members are free to work in any medium they like, trying new things and finding their niche. Subject matter ranges from scenery to still life and from portraits to pets.

Mrs Bell, 74, joined the group with her husband in 2008 after moving to the area.

She said she enjoys trying new things each week: “I’m trying different things, sometimes it’s an absolute disaster so I’ll leave it for a bit and go back to my usual, then try again.

“It keeps your mind active, if you’re determined then you’ll do it.”

Constructive criticism

The group meets every Friday afternoon at Clochan hall. New members can try it out for free before deciding whether they want to pay £10 per month to officially join.

It is hoped an increase in numbers will mean they can reintroduce workshops and tutors to help members improve their skills.

In the meantime, Mrs Bell said the group is a hive of constructive criticism.

“We all walk around and help each other out,” she said.

“It’s all done in a very constructive way, we all make mistakes. There’s no pressure, it’s very much an amateur group.”

Portgordon Art Group’s exhibition will take place in Spey Bay Hall from 10am to 4pm on July 23 and 24.