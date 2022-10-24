Evan Towler hopes to have done enough to earn Cove Rangers recall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Evan Towler hopes to have done enough to force his way back into the Cove Rangers team after returning to the side against Ayr United.

Aberdeen loanee Towler had been out of the picture at Cove in recent weeks but an injury to full-back Shay Logan earned him a recall at Somerset Park.

The teenager is happy to fight for his place on the side and feels fully fit again after a spell out with illness.

Towler is keen to impress Cove boss Jim McIntyre and get a regular run in the starting line-up.

“I think I gave the manager something to think about,” he said. “Obviously I got my chance with Shay coming out and I thought I dealt with it well.

“I just had to wait for my chance – sometimes that’s the way when you’re a younger boy. When your chance comes, you have to take it.

“It’s another reason I wanted to come to Cove, because I knew I wasn’t just going to play every week. I was going to have to work for my space. I think that builds character alongside the football side of your game.”

Working hard in training

Towler joined Cove on loan from the Dons in July and has benefitted from continuing to train full-time with Aberdeen during the week.

“I’ve been blasting sessions lately, to get myself fit and get myself back in the team,” said Towler. “It’s getting these extra one or two per cents to get back into the Cove side.

“It’s about working hard every day in training and showing the manager what you can do. You’ll give yourself the best chance of staying in the 11.

“I think I’m flying fitness-wise. During the running drills at training, I’m one of the ones at the front, so I don’t feel too bad.”

The point against the Honest Men was a much-needed one for Cove, who had seen their recent progress checked by back-to-back defeats.

It was also only their second point on the road this season, ahead of another away game against Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

“We have to build from it now,” he added. “It’s a good result but going on to next week we need to look for another win and keep going.”