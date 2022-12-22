Cove Rangers: Last Hamilton game has no bearing on this one, says boss Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Last Hamilton game has no bearing on this one, says boss Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
December 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre insists their last meeting with Hamilton Accies will have no bearing on Friday night’s fixture.

Cove’s visit to Hamilton in October yielded an epic 4-4 draw, in which the Aberdeen side lost a three-goal lead and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

There is an added onus on both sides to get the points at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, with Accies desperate to get off the foot of the table and Cove keen to catch the pack above them.

The previous game between the two sides in the north-east also ended in a draw, with Cove on that occasion coming from behind twice to grab a point.

Friday’s game has to be treated on its own merits, as Cove try to put some daylight between them and the bottom club.

“You just take each game on its merits,” said McIntyre. “If you get caught up in what you think should have happened, it doesn’t do you any good.

“They will look at it as a comeback, we will look at it as a collapse. That’s the nature of the beast of football.

“It’s the third game against each other and we’re halfway through the season – everyone knows about each other now.

“We want to climb the table but we’re aware that a win for Hamilton drags us closer towards them.”

The previous meeting with Hamilton, plus games against Morton and Partick Thistle, were evidence of where late goals have undone Cove.

In those three games alone they could have been five points better off, with Thistle levelling in stoppage-time three weeks ago thanks to goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon’s dramatic goal.

“It’s about making better decisions,” said McIntyre. “We had the ball in the opposition half against Partick and should have kept it there.

“We need to be better in the key moments, especially when trying to see out a game.

“It’s nous, knowing what stage the game is at and when we need to kill the game if there’s a minute or two left.”

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

Cove will be without defender Shay Logan for the game due to a calf problem but Kyle McClelland is back involved after three months out.

“It’s been a decent quarter but it could have been better, if you look at some of the decisions that have gone against us and late goals we’ve lost,” added McIntyre.

“If we can finish with a win against Hamilton, then it will have been a pleasing nine games.”

