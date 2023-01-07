Cove Rangers: Frustration a key theme of the season for Mitch Megginson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Frustration a key theme of the season for Mitch Megginson

By Jamie Durent
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS

Frustration has underlined this season for Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson.

While Cove have competed with all and sundry in the Championship, there is a belief they have not got the points return they should have.

Late goals have cost them key points – Hamilton, Morton and Partick Thistle are cases in point – and they have yet to win on the road this season.

Their last result, a 6-1 thumping at Inverness, brought about a change in management, with Jim McIntyre departing and Paul Hartley returning to the club.

It is a fresh start with an old face, but the frustrations of Cove’s campaign to date will need to be addressed.

“We’ve been there or thereabouts this season – the key phrase is ‘thereabouts’,” said Megginson. “We’ve beaten teams like Dundee and Queen’s Park this season, but we’ve gone away to Hamilton and been 4-1 up with 20 minutes to go and only came away with a point.

“Too often we’ve been in winning positions but come away with one point rather than three, and that’s where we need to improve. Then Monday’s performance at Inverness shows that we need to improve defensively.

Mitch Megginson and Stuart Bannigan during a cinch Championship match between Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Mitch Megginson and Stuart Bannigan during a cinch Championship match between Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“This team will get goals and be attacking under the gaffer, but we need the fine balance to stop shipping goals as well.”

‘Because we’re not used to it, it makes it harder’

Some of the points Cove have dropped have proved challenging mentally to come back from.

Games have appeared to have been going in their favour until late on, with the preferred outcome slipping away with little time to rectify it.

“The hardest one was leading Partick Thistle with 30 seconds to go deep into injury time and their keeper comes up and scores a great header,” said Megginson. “It is frustrating and you can see it within the squad, being so used to winning and not being able to get over the line.

“As players, because we’re not used to it, it makes it harder, but it’s the nature of this league. You have to get your head round it. You have to go two or three-nil up and kill the game off, rather than hanging on a 1-0.

“There’s a lot of positives from the first six months and we’re certainly good enough as a team to compete in this league.”

Cove will ‘adapt easily’ to returning Hartley’s demands

Paul Hartley returned as Cove Rangers manager on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley returned as Cove Rangers manager on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hartley’s return ahead of today’s visit of Queen’s Park provides the Cove players with a familiar face, who has achieved success with the majority of them before.

He only left six months ago for an ill-fated switch to Hartlepool, but now finds himself back in the Cove dugout once more.

“It allows us to hit the ground running and we can adapt easily to the way he wants us to play, as we did it last season,” added Megginson.

“There is still a nucleus of the players who were here last season, so it’s not going to take us long to get back to it. It’s not going to take us long to adapt to the way he wants us to go about things.

“He puts the players first and does everything he can prior to a Saturday to get us ready for a game.

“It hasn’t been a long time at all – he had to make a decision at the end of last season and he decided to try something new, which you naturally do.

“But he’s back now at Cove and I’m sure he’ll be buzzing to get started.”

