Elgin City boss Gavin Price urges side to up the ante ahead of home triple-header

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is urging his men to use a hat-trick of home games to ensure they put their opponents away.

Monday’s last-gasp 1-0 League Two victory at Forfar Athletic came courtesy of a goal from on-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid.

It opened up a five-point gap for third-placed Elgin over Annan Athletic and Stranraer, while also keeping Price’s side eight points behind Stirling Albion.

It was a third successive away win for Elgin, following on from 3-2 and 3-1 victories over Bonnyrigg Ross and Annan Athletic respectively.

However, recent home defeats against front two Dumbarton and Stirling have hampered their bid to hit a higher position.

So, while the manner of Monday’s Station Park win was pleasing, Price insists their focus must be on dictating games now they’re back on home turf.

Away treble – now for home surge

On Saturday, Elgin face mid-table East Fife, who have beaten City twice in League Two this term, before hosting Annan in the league, then Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Price said: “It has been a while since we’d had a late winner in a game. It’s something that can really buoy a dressing room – it had that affect with us.

“The players got a real lift from it.

“They finished the game strongly in the last 25 minutes or so. We created a lot of chances and had the missed penalty (from Russell Dingwall). We kept plugging away and we got what we deserved.

“While taking one point away from Forfar would not have been the worst of results, to get three points in our third away victory in a row is really pleasing.

“The challenge now is to try and get on the front foot at Borough Briggs. We spoke to the players in depth after the Stirling Albion game about how our style of play at home needs to improve a bit.

The Elgin City players. Image: Bob Crombie

“We have to be more consistent in terms of the chances we’re creating and try to dominate games at home. That’s something we are looking to do now with three successive games at Borough Briggs.”

Seeking to see off East Fife at home

Having slipped up twice against East Fife, Elgin manager Price knows only the best performance will be good enough come kick-off time in Moray.

He said: “Like any game in this league, if you’re not at the top of your game you can come unstuck.

“Any team can get a win against any one and you can see that with some of the results this season, home and away.

“It comes down to how well we’re going to perform and if we can perform well, I am pretty sure we will have enough to win the game, although it will be difficult. We need to be ready for it.”

New duo make instant impacts

Not only did Dons forward Reid, 18 – until recently of Highland League Turriff United – make a striking impact against Forfar, so did another January signing, winger Mitchell Taylor, 23, who was snapped up from East of Scotland Division One side Camelon Juniors.

Price was thrilled to get the duo in place and involved against the Loons this week.

He added: “We were delighted to get them and both had a significant impact on us getting a result on Monday. I couldn’t ask for any more.

“It was an ideal start as they both came in and influenced the game. We were really pleased with that.

Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United, got the winner for Elgin at Forfar. Image: Scott Baxter

“We have watched both players significantly over the past few months and we’re confident both could play important roles for us.

“You can sometimes get more from signing players who are hungry from a lower level – they come in with something to prove. Hopefully that will be the case.”

Price still keen to sign more players in January

Price – who has recalled wideman Matt Jamieson from a loan spell at Highland League Deveronvale ahead of the weekend’s action -is keen to add further to his player pool, although any more moves may well happen at the end-of-the-window shopping period.

He said: “We want to use January to get the players we want in, but we won’t just sign players for the sake of it.

“As we have seen already, they must be players who we feel can come in and make an impact within the starting 11.

“If we can find players like that, hopefully we can bring another two in before the end of the window.”

Ross Draper is back from suspension for Saturday’s meeting with East Fife, but Rory MacEwan remains a doubt.

