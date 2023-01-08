Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen’s Park: Paul Hartley singles out ’embarrassing’ goals on his Balmoral return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen’s Park: Paul Hartley singles out ’embarrassing’ goals on his Balmoral return

By Jamie Durent
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Paul Hartley saw his Cove Rangers comeback soured by a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Marking his second stint at the Balmoral Stadium, Hartley watched on as Cove shipped six for the second week in a row, in a performance which the manager felt drifted into “embarrassing.”

Simon Murray rattled in four and was at times given the freedom of the penalty area to pick his spot. Jake Davidson and Grant Savoury also found the net.

Cove had never conceded more than three goals in an SPFL home game until Saturday and were ruthlessly picked apart by a team flying high at the summit.

“I thought we started OK and we lost a really poor goal,” said Hartley. “We had some not-bad spells in the first half but the goals we gave away were terrible.

“In the second half we were outplayed and it was embarrassing at times. I know they’ve got good players but we’ve got to work harder.

“We know we’ve got a lot of work to do. We need some players in, we need to bring some better players in.”

Simon Murray bags his second against Cove. Image: SNS
Simon Murray bags his second against Cove. Image: SNS

They gave themselves little chance in the game. Murray was the beneficiary of a defensive error for his first, with goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie’s pass coming straight back off him into the net.

Davidson drove home unchallenged from the edge of the box, before Savoury’s weaving run gave Murray the opportunity to prod in a second.

He was unmarked to slot in a fourth from Dom Thomas’ cross and Savoury picked him out again to rattle home another.

The impressive Savoury got himself on the scoresheet with 13 minutes to go to complete the rout.

“I saw them eight weeks ago against Queen’s Park – they outplayed them and won 2-0,” added Hartley.

“We’re low on numbers and playing players out of position. So my job is to get the right type of player in that can improve us and make us better.

“If you give players time and space to do what they want, hit the target with no pressure on the ball, then good players will punish you.

Simon Murray bags his fourth against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Simon Murray bags his fourth against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

“This league is like that. If you stand off good players, don’t have any contact or challenges, you’ll get beat.

“That’s a performance I’ve never seen from a Cove team in my life. We were lucky to lose two goals here at times, so it’s a complete shock.”

Cove have conceded six once under Hartley – against Annan Athletic away in his first season in charge – but the Balmoral Stadium has traditionally been a fortress for the Aberdeen side during his time in charge.

The need for recruitment is obvious. Hartley handed Declan Glass a start on his second coming at Cove but he looked short of match-sharpness. Former Celtic and Queen’s full-back Brody Paterson, who Hartley took to Hartlepool United last summer, was at the stadium on Saturday, having not featured for Pools since mid-November.

“I’m a bit lost for words on what went wrong,” added Hartley. “I knew it would be a tough game but the manner of the defeat, particularly in the second half, was disappointing.

“I need to get this game out of my system as quick as I can. This league is so unforgiving and we’re in a fight with the two teams at the bottom at this moment in time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…
Cove Rangers striker Mitch Megginson chats to Leighton McIntosh. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Frustration a key theme of the season for Mitch Megginson
People wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, where Pele - the late football great - was lying in state. Image: AP
Richard Gordon: Brazilian icon Pele given the send-off football's greatest player deserved
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter
Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at 'special place' Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return
Returning Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley out to avoid one-season wonder tag on Cove Rangers return
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Morgyn Neill to remain at Cove Rangers following change in management
Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers legend unsurprised by management change and believes Paul Hartley appointment ‘makes sense’
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie Durent: Paul Hartley looks to pick up where he left off at Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy
'There is more to be achieved here' - Paul Hartley returns to Cove Rangers…

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence…
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented