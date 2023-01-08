Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle has confirmed negotiations are ongoing with Cove Rangers over the signing of Brody Paterson.

Full-back Paterson was at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday for Cove’s heavy defeat to Queen’s Park, ahead of a potential move to the north-east.

Paterson was brought to the English League Two side in the summer by Paul Hartley, after he left Cove to take the reins at Victoria Park.

The former Celtic youngster has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Hartlepool but has not featured since a 3-1 defeat to Barrow on November 19.

Hartley made his return to the Cove dugout this week and has already made recruitment a priority.

KC expecting some further arrivals this week. Has shut down suggestions of Brad Walker returning. Brody Paterson not involved today – negotiations ongoing over potential move to Cove #HUFC — Joe Ramage (@Ramage_92) January 8, 2023

Speaking after Pools’ FA Cup tie with Stoke City, Curle told BBC Radio Tees: “He travelled up the other day and I think he’s just waiting on the legalities of the paperwork and international clearance.

“I think they’re going to announce it at their end when everything is complete.”

Paterson came through the academy at Celtic and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Queen’s Park, making 15 appearances.

In the second half of the following campaign he was sent out on loan again, this time to Airdrieonians where he played 18 times as the Diamonds pushed Cove all the way for the League One title.

He signed a two-year contract upon joining Pools in the summer.