Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss’ Cove Rangers return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss’ Cove Rangers return

By Jamie Durent
January 6, 2023, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Recruitment is an immediate priority for Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley, upon his return to the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove have been dealt a rough hand with injuries and player absences of late.

Shay Logan has been missing with a calf problem while Charlie Gilmour looks set to miss most of the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Defenders Max Johnston and Jack Sanders have also been recalled by parent clubs Motherwell and Kilmarnock respectively.

While Hartley is desperate to add to the group, the nucleus of players he worked with over three years is still there. Blair Yule, Connor Scully, Mitch Megginson, Fraser Fyvie et al; there are foundations to build from.

“That’s the key, the core is there,” said Hartley. “Even when we came in, we had to make sure we had the core of the team that took the club up from the Highland League.

“They’ve adapted, the transition has been easy for them. I look at our squad on paper just now – if we can add the five or six we want to get in, we’ve got as good a squad as anybody.

“We’ve been playing players out of position which sometimes you have to do. We have to try fix that and add the players we think will help us between now and the end of the season.

“I think we’re working with about 15 outfield players, which tells you it’s not enough. We’re working hard to bring some bodies in.”

Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Work to be done at both ends of the park

Hartley’s Cove teams were among the league’s highest-scorers in the three years he was in charge, between 2019 and 2022.

Cove have had to take a more pragmatic approach this season in stepping up a level but Hartley wants to improve the side at both ends of the pitch.

Scully leads the way for the side with eight goals in all competitions, one ahead of captain Mitch Megginson who has traditionally been the leading marksman not just at Cove but in the league overall.

“I’d like more goals out of the captain!” joked Hartley. “As a team we’ve always shared the goals throughout the season. Mitch and Rory (McAllister) were the headliners.

“We need more goals throughout the team, not just the front players. Then we need to keep the back door shut as we’ve conceded too many.

“We play a system but the style won’t change. We want to play the football that the team have been used to over the period of time.”

Upon his return to Cove, there is an appreciation from Hartley of somewhere he got time to build an impressive side.

While his move to Hartlepool last summer was fuelled by an ambition to test himself south of the border, he believes there was not sufficient time given to him and Young to implement what they wanted to do.

“I know the game now, I’ve been involved in it long enough,” said Hartley. “If you don’t win games then you might not remain in a job.

Paul Hartley pictured at his first press conference as Hartlepool manager on June 13.
Paul Hartley pictured at his first press conference as Hartlepool manager on June 13. Image: Shutterstock

“I felt we weren’t given the time we should have got. Four of the games we should have won and it’s a fine line in football.

“I don’t hold any grudges. I’ve come back here mentally stronger, hopefully to push the club on again.

“It’s not until you go into a club that you see you have to strip it back. There was so much we had to do. I don’t want to go into too much detail – there was obviously a turnover of players and we weren’t given the time to work with them.

“But that’s football, I understand that. It’s now about the future. We want to push the club as far as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Returning Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Hartley out to avoid one-season wonder tag on Cove Rangers return
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Morgyn Neill to remain at Cove Rangers following change in management
Paul Hartley back at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers legend unsurprised by management change and believes Paul Hartley appointment ‘makes sense’
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie Durent: Paul Hartley looks to pick up where he left off at Cove…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley with the League One trophy
'There is more to be achieved here' - Paul Hartley returns to Cove Rangers…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers set to confirm the return of Paul Hartley as manager
Jack Sanders made his Cove Rangers debut on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Defender Jack Sanders recalled by Kilmarnock
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the 6-1 defeat at Inverness. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months - with chairman Keith…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…

Most Read

1
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Mark Bonnar (left) and Iain Gale star alongside Martin Compston in The Rig (Images: IJPR)
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
The bridge has been closed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Winger Mitchell Taylor, who recently joined League Two club Elgin City from Camelon Juniors. Image: Courtesy of Camelon Juniors
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Patrick Ratumaisese returns to the Highland squad this weekend against GHK.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
In 2021, Police Scotland logged 928 incidents of 'malice and ill will', where no crime had been committed (Image: Clickmanis/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Elgin Sheriff Court
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Douglas Ross admitted his party had a 'difficult' 2022. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022

Editor's Picks

Most Commented