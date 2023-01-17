Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan spell

By Jamie Durent
January 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers in search of fitness and game time. Image: SNS

Declan Glass hopes he is over the worst of his injury problems after joining Cove Rangers for a second loan spell.

Glass was Paul Hartley’s first signing after returning as Cove boss a fortnight ago as he chases fitness and game-time.

After his first loan spell at Cove during the 2019-20 campaign, Glass was sent to Partick Thistle for a similar spell, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which kept him out for more than a year.

Upon his return, he featured briefly for the Dundee United first-team before struggling for game-time on loan at Kilmarnock.

He spent the first half of this season with League of Ireland side Derry City, where he was also troubled by a hamstring issue.

‘I don’t want to sound like that guy at the pub’

Glass hopes to be injury-free by now, as he looks to make the most of his Balmoral Stadium return.

“Looking back at last year – I sound like a guy from the pub – but the injury problems I’ve had, only those closest to me probably know how detrimental they were to me playing at certain clubs,” the now-22-year-old said.

“I don’t really want to sound like that guy who sits on the stool in the pub with a pint – I feel like I’ve done a lot of work nutritionally and I feel in good condition.

“I feel a level of robustness is coming back after returning from a cruciate injury, which has been difficult.”

Declan Glass was back in a Cove Rangers shirt. Image: SNS
Declan Glass was back in a Cove Rangers shirt against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Despite his misfortune with injury, Glass has still been able to collect four medals in his career.

He featured enough during his first Cove spell to win a League Two medal, while also winning Championship honours with Killie and United. He added to that with FAI Cup glory with Derry City.

But he still feels short of his best on the park, owing to his lack of regular football.

“I’m lacking match-sharpness, that yard you’ve probably seen from me before when I’m skipping past players,” said Glass.

“I’ve not played much football in the last year in all honesty, 2022 was a bit of a write-off.

“I’ve picked up knocks and niggles and getting fit is important.

“I can still use the full-time environment I’ve got at Dundee United to get myself up to speed.

“(But) the most important thing is playing games and ultimately, that’s what gets you in match-ready condition.”

Return to Cove has been smooth

Glass was handed a start in the 6-0 defeat to Queen’s Park 10 days ago and was a second-half substitute at the weekend against Raith Rovers.

The transition has been smooth upon his Cove return.

“There’s a lot of familiar faces, upstairs and downstairs at the club, so it’s been an easy transition,” said Glass.

“Now it’s just about getting fit and getting games. If I’m going to impact games, I need to get myself in match-ready condition and that’s the most important thing at the minute.

“It was a no-brainer to come back. I know the gaffer, his assistant and everyone at the club. It does make things easier.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley and Declan Glass are pictured after winning the Ladbrokes League Two Manager and Player of the Month award for August 2019. Image: SNS

“But I’ve never went somewhere because it’s easy – I enjoy a challenge. I went to Killie and Derry in the last year and its been a challenge.”

Glass made his debut for parent club United in 2017, but has not been able to nail down a regular spot at Tannadice.

However, he is not giving his future there too much thought, given the pressing matters at hand with Cove.

“I’m 22 and it feels like I’ve been about forever,” said Glass. “My immediate future is at Cove Rangers and that’s all I’m looking towards.

“I’ve got 18 months left on my contract at Dundee United, but my main focus right now is playing games – and impacting games – for Cove Rangers.”







