Call for Men’s Shed Association to have funding returned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Call for Men’s Shed Association to have funding returned

By Cameron Roy and Craig Paton.
January 17, 2023, 6:29 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 3:53 pm
King Charles recently visited Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men's Shed and watched them as they worked. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
King Charles recently visited Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men's Shed and watched them as they worked. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

MSPs from across the political spectrum have called on the Scottish Government to reverse a funding cut to Men’s Sheds.

A group of 40 MSPs – including some from the SNP – joined with the Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA) in a plea to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

They have written to Mr Swinney to urge him to reverse the funding cut, after a final £75,000 payment was made to the SMSA for the facilities across Scotland.

The charity has been instructed to search for new funding partners and seek cash from the corporate sector.

Banchory-based SMSA was only informed of the funding cut in December through a letter – despite developing a close relationship with ministers over the years.

SMSA chief executive Jason Schroeder said the decision “felt like a sucker punch”.

The chief executive of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association has hit out at the funding cuts. Image: Scottish Men’s Sheds Association.

More than 200 men’s sheds exist across all 32 Scottish local authorities, and the facilities teach men new skills and reduce social isolation.

Mr Schroeder said the men’s shed movement in Scotland had only reached 40% of its potential and he has asked for three-year discretionary funding to continue its expansion.

Men’s Sheds in the north-east

Men’s Sheds have been especially successful in the north-east.

Aberchirder and District Men’s Shed in Huntly has been one of the most successful sheds. In 2019, they were awarded Scottish Men’s Shed of the year.

Last week, King Charles made a public appearance at a men’s shed in Aboyne.

King Charles stands laughing during his visit to Aboyne Men's Shed
King Charles during his visit to Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, where he met members and saw their crafting skills. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal visited Westhill Men’s Shed and discovered the wide range of activities and ventures in which this award-winning group has been involved as they prepare to celebrate their 10th anniversary next month.

Cross-party MSPs back campaign

In the letter the group said the cut “poses a serious risk to the sustainability and future development of Men’s Sheds across Scotland”.

They added: “While we appreciate the pressures on the Scottish Government’s budget overall, we are asking you to revisit the present core and developmental funding for the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association.

“This will allow them to continue to build upon the needed requirements of the Scottish Men’s Sheds health movement for the people of Scotland, rather than putting unsupported pressure on these thousands of volunteers and see a collapse of this national treasure that they have worked so diligently and passionately to create.”

Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney since 2007, has been a key campaigner for Men’s Sheds.

Research by Glasgow Caledonian University found Men’s Sheds provide meaningful activity which have positive impacts on its member’s health.

In a joint statement, MSP Kenneth Gibson, along with Conservative Alexander Burnett, Labour’s Alex Rowley and Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur, said: “MSPs across the political spectrum recognise the value and importance of what sheds deliver in their constituencies and regions.

“Hopefully, this cross-party message of support for SMSA will prompt the Scottish Government to rethink its proposed cut and continue providing the modest level of funding that helps do so much good in communities the length and breadth of Scotland.”

What does the Scottish Government say?

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government funding for men’s sheds has helped the movement to grow from five men’s sheds in 2013 to more than 200 sheds today, with more than 3,000 members.

“The £75,000 provided by Scottish Government this financial year will help the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association build further success as they continue to develop their business model and new funding partners come on board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
A gritter gets to work out by Alford in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freezing weather to leave Aberdeenshire Council £1.2m over budget on winter costs
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
The current major road closure on South College Street, from its junction with Wellington Place to Millburn Street, is due to end soon. But another closure will start soon after. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
South College Street: More roadworks and closures planned from February
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
To go with story by Chris Cromar. World's oldest environmental clean up in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Rhynie Chert. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
All in 400 million years of work... Earth's oldest environmental clean up in Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Jim Goodwin's future hinges on fixing Aberdeen's defensive woes
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented