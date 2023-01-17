Call for Men’s Shed Association to have funding returned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MSPs from across the political spectrum have called on the Scottish Government to reverse a funding cut to Men’s Sheds.

A group of 40 MSPs – including some from the SNP – joined with the Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA) in a plea to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

They have written to Mr Swinney to urge him to reverse the funding cut, after a final £75,000 payment was made to the SMSA for the facilities across Scotland.

The charity has been instructed to search for new funding partners and seek cash from the corporate sector.

Banchory-based SMSA was only informed of the funding cut in December through a letter – despite developing a close relationship with ministers over the years.

SMSA chief executive Jason Schroeder said the decision “felt like a sucker punch”.

More than 200 men’s sheds exist across all 32 Scottish local authorities, and the facilities teach men new skills and reduce social isolation.

Mr Schroeder said the men’s shed movement in Scotland had only reached 40% of its potential and he has asked for three-year discretionary funding to continue its expansion.

Men’s Sheds in the north-east

Men’s Sheds have been especially successful in the north-east.

Aberchirder and District Men’s Shed in Huntly has been one of the most successful sheds. In 2019, they were awarded Scottish Men’s Shed of the year.

Last week, King Charles made a public appearance at a men’s shed in Aboyne.

The Press and Journal visited Westhill Men’s Shed and discovered the wide range of activities and ventures in which this award-winning group has been involved as they prepare to celebrate their 10th anniversary next month.

Cross-party MSPs back campaign

In the letter the group said the cut “poses a serious risk to the sustainability and future development of Men’s Sheds across Scotland”.

They added: “While we appreciate the pressures on the Scottish Government’s budget overall, we are asking you to revisit the present core and developmental funding for the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association.

“This will allow them to continue to build upon the needed requirements of the Scottish Men’s Sheds health movement for the people of Scotland, rather than putting unsupported pressure on these thousands of volunteers and see a collapse of this national treasure that they have worked so diligently and passionately to create.”

Research by Glasgow Caledonian University found Men’s Sheds provide meaningful activity which have positive impacts on its member’s health.

In a joint statement, MSP Kenneth Gibson, along with Conservative Alexander Burnett, Labour’s Alex Rowley and Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur, said: “MSPs across the political spectrum recognise the value and importance of what sheds deliver in their constituencies and regions.

“Hopefully, this cross-party message of support for SMSA will prompt the Scottish Government to rethink its proposed cut and continue providing the modest level of funding that helps do so much good in communities the length and breadth of Scotland.”

What does the Scottish Government say?

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government funding for men’s sheds has helped the movement to grow from five men’s sheds in 2013 to more than 200 sheds today, with more than 3,000 members.

“The £75,000 provided by Scottish Government this financial year will help the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association build further success as they continue to develop their business model and new funding partners come on board.”