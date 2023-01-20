Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Restaurant Reviews

Nearing perfection, 8848 scales the heights at Aberdeen Restaurant Week with tasting menu

By Andy Morton
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
8848's tasting menu squeezes in five courses and a lot of flavours. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
8848's tasting menu squeezes in five courses and a lot of flavours. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

In Nepal, the number 8848 has special significance.

That’s because it is the height in metres of Everest, the world’s tallest mountain with a summit that straddles the China/Nepal border.

To many in the UK, Everest is the peak that mountaineers Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first climbed in 1953, but nowadays seems to be attempted by anyone with a sense of adventure and the money for a plane ticket to the Himalayas.

To the Nepalese, however, it is a place of deep spiritual meaning; a holy mountain whose name translates to Goddess of the Sky.

Its height, therefore, holds profound significance, and the number 8848 in Nepalese culture equates to the idea of perfection.

Nothing is taller, and therefore as perfect, as Everest.

Everest changed its height a few years back, making it slightly taller. Image: Shutterstock

Or at least, that was until 2020, when a geological survey carried out by Chinese and Nepalese authorities discovered that the mountain was a bit taller than everyone thought.

It wasn’t by much, but overnight, the number 8848 no longer meant perfection – because the height of Everest was actually 8849 metres.

Back in Aberdeen, the orological shenanigans were of little concern to the owners of 8848. The name would stay the same.

After all, what’s a solitary metre between friends?

And I’m glad the owners stuck to their guns. Because a meal at 8848 is as close to perfection as makes no difference.

The Union Street restaurant has been serving up quality Indian and Nepalese food for almost a decade, and seems to outdo itself every Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Once again, the menu for ARW is a tasting menu that delivers a seismic bang for your buck.

£25 per person gets you a five-course tasting menu (drinks are extra) that starts small and builds into a substantial meal that both me and my friend Jo had trouble summiting.

The food

The first taster to arrive was the nugget-shaped Sweet Surprise, a spicy masala mix of sweet potato and chickpeas finished with tamarind and a beetroot raita.

The heat came from deggi mirch, a blend of capsicum and chillies that gave it a bit of a kick – slightly too much for spice-resistant Jo but delicious for me.

The Sweet Surprise dish packed a bit of heat. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

The pre-starter that swung our way next also had a bit of heat. The pan-fried vegetable manchurian was an appetizer that had us hungry for the main course.

Our veg manchurian. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Jo’s favourite – the Tandoor selection. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

Next up was a selection of tandoor-cooked meat and vegetables – a spiced cauliflower, a pakora-style chicken and a kebab made from Aberdeenshire lamb.

Across the table, Jo purred and took a sip of her mango mojito mocktail. This was her favourite plate of the night.

My favourite was next – a selection of Indian and Nepalese curries plated together with an Indian yogurt and nan bread and rice.

Our waiter – a Kolkata native who told us that in a previous job in India had had both former US secretary of state Colin Powell and Tom Cruise in his restaurant – said the curries were meant to show off India and Nepal’s breadth of styles.

The curry selection showed of India and Nepal’s breadth of flavours. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

We had curries from all points on the compass, and all of them were delicious. Special mention to the lamb curry, which was a stand out for me.

There was room at the end for tea (peppermint for Jo) and coffee (Americano with milk for me), though not much else.

Jo’s mango mojito mocktail. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

When it comes to food, I’m very much from the ‘because it’s there’ school of eating but even I had to leave a few morsels behind.

Like those that fail to scale Everest in the short summer climbing window, I’ll just have to come back and try again next year.

8848 on Union Street. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The verdict

The food was fantastic; a flavourful journey through India that stops at some of its most delicious locations.

Meanwhile, the staff gave us the sort of attention that Colin Powell and Tom Cruise are no doubt accustomed to, topping of the excellent dishes with great service.

8848 scales the heights.

Information

A: 347 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

T: 01224 595588

W: 8848restaurantonline.co.uk/

Price: £25 not including drinks (except tea or coffee to finish)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Five-course taster menu

Tags

Conversation

