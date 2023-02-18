Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey

By Ellie Milne and Ross Hempseed
February 18, 2023, 7:19 pm
Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Crowds have gathered in Aberdeen and Inverness to pay tribute to teenager Brianna Ghey following her “heartbreaking” death.

The 16-year-old trans girl was found with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on Saturday, February 11.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have since been charged in connection with her death.

This week, vigils have been held across the UK to honour her life and to offer support to affected communities.

Many of those in attendance lit a candle in memory of Brianna Ghey. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As the sun set over Aberdeen this evening, around 200 people gathered outside Marischal College to “show strength and solidarity”.

People turned up alone or in groups to light a candle for Brianna, who was described as a “wonderful and kind” girl who went out of her way to support those in her community.

People come together

The light blue, pink and white colours of the trans flag were visible throughout the crowd, as others held up posters showing the words “Rest in Power” and “Protect trans kids”.

More and more candles were gradually left on the steps outside the building as darkness fell, alongside hand-written cards and flowers.

A moment of silence was observed by the whole crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Guy Ingerson, one of the organisers, said: “It’s really good to see such a sign of solidarity and support for Brianna and her family in Aberdeen, especially considering that everyone here didn’t know here.

“Her life and her death has had such an impact on people across the country. It was heartening to hear people’s words and to see the community come together.”

A representative from Four Pillars, a Grampian LGBT+ charity, addressed the crowd to let them know what support is available following Brianna’s “terrifying and confusing” death.

Many in the crowd held candles before lining them up on the steps outside Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They said: “We’re not going to lie down and give up. We’re not going to hide ourselves away and we’re not going to live in fear.

“We’ll continue to fill the world with kindness and support anyone in our community that needs it. We’ll continue to challenge those who’d rather we didn’t exist because we’re not going anywhere.”

‘We need to show up’

The mother of a trans teenager then bravely stood up in front of the crowd to share her feelings and fears through a self-written poem.

A moment of silence was held for Brianna with many people staying after the speeches for a continued period of reflection.

Speakers at the vigil honoured Brianna Ghey and other trans people who have died. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mae Diansangu, who helped organise the vigil, added: “When you go online and you see all the hate, it’s very difficult to think that there’s not anyone behind trans people who actually care, but it’s good to see that there are and that people showed up in Aberdeen.

“We need to keep showing up in real life There’s so much misinformation so being visible like this, and together, is important. We need to make it known that trans people are being victimised and persecuted, and they’re being killed.

“It’s a huge human rights issue and we need to show up for it.”

Mae Diansangu, who helped organise the vigil, lit a candle for the 16-year-old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Love and support’ from Inverness

Earlier today, around 65 people attended a vigil at Falcon Square in Inverness to show their support.

Holding lit candles and draped in trans progress flags, people stood for a minute silence in memory of Brianna.

Stephen Doyle, committee member of Highland Pride, spoke to the crowd about how Brianna inspired many of her trans friends with her “positive energy” and would have inspired hundreds more if she had lived.

Another vigil was held in Inverness at midday on Saturday. Image: Ross Hempseed.

He said: “I can imagine it might feel like the whole world is against you and it can feel very isolating so it’s great to see so many people here today to show their love and support to our trans siblings.

“For most of us, especially queer people, our teenage years are the preparation before we get to the good stuff. Brianna Ghey never got a chance to get to the good stuff, it was snatched from her.”

Others who spoke at the vigil, including trans people, said they were “horrified” by what happened and that they live in constant fear their face may end up on the news.

Candles were left alongside flowers and cards for the teenager. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Editor's Picks

