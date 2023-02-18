Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crowds have gathered in Aberdeen and Inverness to pay tribute to teenager Brianna Ghey following her “heartbreaking” death.

The 16-year-old trans girl was found with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire on Saturday, February 11.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have since been charged in connection with her death.

This week, vigils have been held across the UK to honour her life and to offer support to affected communities.

As the sun set over Aberdeen this evening, around 200 people gathered outside Marischal College to “show strength and solidarity”.

People turned up alone or in groups to light a candle for Brianna, who was described as a “wonderful and kind” girl who went out of her way to support those in her community.

People come together

The light blue, pink and white colours of the trans flag were visible throughout the crowd, as others held up posters showing the words “Rest in Power” and “Protect trans kids”.

More and more candles were gradually left on the steps outside the building as darkness fell, alongside hand-written cards and flowers.

Guy Ingerson, one of the organisers, said: “It’s really good to see such a sign of solidarity and support for Brianna and her family in Aberdeen, especially considering that everyone here didn’t know here.

“Her life and her death has had such an impact on people across the country. It was heartening to hear people’s words and to see the community come together.”

A representative from Four Pillars, a Grampian LGBT+ charity, addressed the crowd to let them know what support is available following Brianna’s “terrifying and confusing” death.

They said: “We’re not going to lie down and give up. We’re not going to hide ourselves away and we’re not going to live in fear.

“We’ll continue to fill the world with kindness and support anyone in our community that needs it. We’ll continue to challenge those who’d rather we didn’t exist because we’re not going anywhere.”

‘We need to show up’

The mother of a trans teenager then bravely stood up in front of the crowd to share her feelings and fears through a self-written poem.

A moment of silence was held for Brianna with many people staying after the speeches for a continued period of reflection.

Mae Diansangu, who helped organise the vigil, added: “When you go online and you see all the hate, it’s very difficult to think that there’s not anyone behind trans people who actually care, but it’s good to see that there are and that people showed up in Aberdeen.

“We need to keep showing up in real life There’s so much misinformation so being visible like this, and together, is important. We need to make it known that trans people are being victimised and persecuted, and they’re being killed.

“It’s a huge human rights issue and we need to show up for it.”

‘Love and support’ from Inverness

Earlier today, around 65 people attended a vigil at Falcon Square in Inverness to show their support.

Holding lit candles and draped in trans progress flags, people stood for a minute silence in memory of Brianna.

Stephen Doyle, committee member of Highland Pride, spoke to the crowd about how Brianna inspired many of her trans friends with her “positive energy” and would have inspired hundreds more if she had lived.

He said: “I can imagine it might feel like the whole world is against you and it can feel very isolating so it’s great to see so many people here today to show their love and support to our trans siblings.

“For most of us, especially queer people, our teenage years are the preparation before we get to the good stuff. Brianna Ghey never got a chance to get to the good stuff, it was snatched from her.”

Others who spoke at the vigil, including trans people, said they were “horrified” by what happened and that they live in constant fear their face may end up on the news.