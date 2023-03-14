Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

By Jamie Durent
March 14, 2023, 11:45 am
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS

Miko Virtanen hopes he can repay the faith of manager Paul Hartley by helping deliver some much-needed points for Cove Rangers.

Former Aberdeen youngster Virtanen was brought to Cove in January by Hartley, after he was released by fellow Championship side Hamilton Accies.

Having spent significant time out through injury during his time at New Douglas Park, Virtanen now feels back to where he wants to be.

Settling into the team has been relatively easy, given his familiarity with the Granite City, and his focus now is on helping Cove out of the struggle they find themselves in.

“It’s been a good start for me with my life at Cove,” added Virtanen. “I’ve had an injury-riddled two seasons almost, but I’m feeling fit now.

“It’s nice to have faith put in me by the gaffer and hopefully I can pay it back by getting some points for the team. We’ll see where that takes me and the team at the end of the season.

“I knew a couple of the lads beforehand and the way we play, it suits me really well. I’ve stayed in Aberdeen for many years, so I know the area and it’s been easy to settle in.”

Virtanen was recalled to the Cove side for the 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park on Friday night, which leaves them chasing just their second win in 11 games.

The Finnish midfielder was heartened by Cove’s performance and reckons results will not be far away if they continue to deliver similar displays.

“It shows the quality in the league – everyone can go toe-to-toe with anyone,” said Virtanen.

“If you looked at the teams, I don’t think you could have told who was the team at the top and the bottom, which is a credit to the team and the staff.

Miko Virtanen made his Cove Rangers debut. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’ve worked hard to get out of the position we’re in and if we play like that over the next eight games, we’ll pick up points and be fine this season,

“When you’re at the bottom you have to keep spirits up and know performances like that, you can build on.

“We just need that bit of luck to go on a run. Play like that and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

