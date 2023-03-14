Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Miko Virtanen hopes he can repay the faith of manager Paul Hartley by helping deliver some much-needed points for Cove Rangers.

Former Aberdeen youngster Virtanen was brought to Cove in January by Hartley, after he was released by fellow Championship side Hamilton Accies.

Having spent significant time out through injury during his time at New Douglas Park, Virtanen now feels back to where he wants to be.

Settling into the team has been relatively easy, given his familiarity with the Granite City, and his focus now is on helping Cove out of the struggle they find themselves in.

“It’s been a good start for me with my life at Cove,” added Virtanen. “I’ve had an injury-riddled two seasons almost, but I’m feeling fit now.

“It’s nice to have faith put in me by the gaffer and hopefully I can pay it back by getting some points for the team. We’ll see where that takes me and the team at the end of the season.

“I knew a couple of the lads beforehand and the way we play, it suits me really well. I’ve stayed in Aberdeen for many years, so I know the area and it’s been easy to settle in.”

Virtanen was recalled to the Cove side for the 1-0 defeat to Queen’s Park on Friday night, which leaves them chasing just their second win in 11 games.

The Finnish midfielder was heartened by Cove’s performance and reckons results will not be far away if they continue to deliver similar displays.

“It shows the quality in the league – everyone can go toe-to-toe with anyone,” said Virtanen.

“If you looked at the teams, I don’t think you could have told who was the team at the top and the bottom, which is a credit to the team and the staff.

“We’ve worked hard to get out of the position we’re in and if we play like that over the next eight games, we’ll pick up points and be fine this season,

“When you’re at the bottom you have to keep spirits up and know performances like that, you can build on.

“We just need that bit of luck to go on a run. Play like that and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”