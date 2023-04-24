Makeshift striker Morgyn Neill thrilled to play leading role for Cove Rangers in Arbroath win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morgyn Neill was pleased to come off the bench and make a telling impact as Cove Rangers secured a massive victory at Arbroath.

Centre-half Neill was brought on as an additional forward with nine minutes to go and made an immediate impact by heading home an Iain Vigurs corner three minutes later.

It proved to be the only goal of a tense meeting between two of the Championship’s bottom three and leaves Cove level on points with second bottom Hamilton Accies and three behind Arbroath.

With only two games to go, Neill said it was imperative Cove won the match.

He said: “It didn’t matter how we did it but we had to make sure we walked off that pitch with three points.

“As the game went on and we got closer to the 90-minute mark the pressure maybe kicked in a bit.

“When it got to the last 10 minutes I was probably dropping hints in the dugout, saying ‘You are as well putting me on up front.’

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many injuries in a squad.

“We are playing boys who are injured, people don’t know that.

“We have got boys who probably shouldn’t be playing and others who have long-term injuries.

“It was about digging in.

“They put me on up front and I’ll take the credit for making the difference!”

Celebrating the good times

Neill looked set to join Alloa Athletic in January before previous Cove boss Jim McIntyre departed the Balmoral Stadium.

The return of Paul Hartley to the club saw the move cancelled at the last minute and the 27-year-old’s goal could prove crucial if Cove manage to preserve their Championship status.

He said: “I get pelters from the boys for how I celebrate for when I score for Cove.

“I’m passionate on the park. I’m not the type to just run to the corner, I like to celebrate with the fans.

“Let’s be honest, it means a lot to them.

“They haven’t been used to a team that struggles.

“That is the way it goes.

“You come out from the Highland League and you start playing senior teams.

“That is no offence to the Highland League – there is a difference in every league, even from League One to the Championship.

“There is a big difference.”

All to play for over closing stretch

A victory for Arbroath would have ensured they remain in the Championship for another year but Neill says the Gayfield club remain in the driving seat to finish in eighth spot to avoid automatic relegation or the play-offs.

Cove return to action on Friday against title favourites Dundee before ending the campaign against Greenock Morton the following week.

Neill added: “I don’t think Arbroath will be panicking too much as they are in a better position than Hamilton and ourselves.

“But we’ve maybe put a bit of nerves in them.

“Everybody is playing for something.

“It will be a good game against Dundee next week as they are trying to win the league.

“We are trying to survive.

“It can get nervy if things don’t go your way.

“They will have a big crowd but we will go there with confidence after getting three points here.

“The objective was to win nine points from the last three because if we did that we could avoid the play-offs.”