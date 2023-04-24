Makeshift striker Morgyn Neill thrilled to play leading role for Cove Rangers in Arbroath win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Makeshift striker Morgyn Neill thrilled to play leading role for Cove Rangers in Arbroath win

Defender came off the bench to score a late winner at Gayfield to boost Championship survival hopes.

By Danny Law
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Cove's Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Morgyn Neill was pleased to come off the bench and make a telling impact as Cove Rangers secured a massive victory at Arbroath.

Centre-half Neill was brought on as an additional forward with nine minutes to go and made an immediate impact by heading home an Iain Vigurs corner three minutes later.

It proved to be the only goal of a tense meeting between two of the Championship’s bottom three and leaves Cove level on points with second bottom Hamilton Accies and three behind Arbroath.

With only two games to go, Neill said it was imperative Cove won the match.

He said: “It didn’t matter how we did it but we had to make sure we walked off that pitch with three points.

“As the game went on and we got closer to the 90-minute mark the pressure maybe kicked in a bit.

“When it got to the last 10 minutes I was probably dropping hints in the dugout, saying ‘You are as well putting me on up front.’

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many injuries in a squad.

“We are playing boys who are injured, people don’t know that.

“We have got boys who probably shouldn’t be playing and others who have long-term injuries.

“It was about digging in.

“They put me on up front and I’ll take the credit for making the difference!”

Morgyn Neill scoring the winning goal for Cove Rangers against Arbroath.
Morgyn Neill scores the winning goal for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Celebrating the good times

Neill looked set to join Alloa Athletic in January before previous Cove boss Jim McIntyre departed the Balmoral Stadium.

The return of Paul Hartley to the club saw the move cancelled at the last minute and the 27-year-old’s goal could prove crucial if Cove manage to preserve their Championship status.

He said: “I get pelters from the boys for how I celebrate for when I score for Cove.

“I’m passionate on the park. I’m not the type to just run to the corner, I like to celebrate with the fans.

“Let’s be honest, it means a lot to them.

“They haven’t been used to a team that struggles.

“That is the way it goes.

“You come out from the Highland League and you start playing senior teams.

“That is no offence to the Highland League – there is a difference in every league, even from League One to the Championship.

“There is a big difference.”

All to play for over closing stretch

A victory for Arbroath would have ensured they remain in the Championship for another year but Neill says the Gayfield club remain in the driving seat to finish in eighth spot to avoid automatic relegation or the play-offs.

Cove return to action on Friday against title favourites Dundee before ending the campaign against Greenock Morton the following week.

Neill added: “I don’t think Arbroath will be panicking too much as they are in a better position than Hamilton and ourselves.

“But we’ve maybe put a bit of nerves in them.

“Everybody is playing for something.

“It will be a good game against Dundee next week as they are trying to win the league.

“We are trying to survive.

“It can get nervy if things don’t go your way.

“They will have a big crowd but we will go there with confidence after getting three points here.

“The objective was to win nine points from the last three because if we did that we could avoid the play-offs.”

Arbroath 0-1 Cove Rangers – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Morgyn Neill nets late winner

