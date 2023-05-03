Cove Rangers stalwart Duncan Little to retire after 32 years as club secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers stalwart Duncan Little to retire after 32 years as club secretary

Little first became officially involved with the Aberdeen outfit in 1986, before being appointed secretary five years later.

By Andy Skinner
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers’ long-serving secretary Duncan Little will retire at the end of the season.

Little, whose official involvement in the club began in 1986, has been a stalwart figure throughout the Aberdeen outfit’s rise from the Highland League to their current position in the Championship.

A lifelong Cove supporter, Little has been in his present role as secretary since 1991.

During his time at the club, Cove moved from their previous home at Allan Park to their current Balmoral Stadium.

Cove have confirmed Little will be part of a handover process to his successor, and he will also remain involved with the club after stepping down from his full-time role.

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse credits Little with preparing Cove for the off-field demands that have come since they achieved promotion to the SPFL in 2019.

In a statement on Cove Rangers’ website, Moorhouse said: “It has been quite a journey for the club, and there’s no doubt Duncan’s contribution has been above and beyond what any of us could have expected from him.

“That’s more than three decades as secretary, which is an incredible achievement, and as we have moved up through the leagues, he has had to take on board all the rules and regulations that come with being in the SPFL.

Duncan Little. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

“During all that time, Duncan has been the ‘go to guy’ for all of us, and he has put his heart and soul into making sure that everything has been done properly over the years.

“I have never heard anyone say a bad word about him, and that I can assure you is rare in football. He is an absolute gent, and as well as being a trusted and valued colleague, I feel privileged to call him my friend.

“It won’t be the same without him, but I feel sure we have not seen the last of Duncan at our club. He loves Cove Rangers as much as I do, and he will still have a part to play behind the scenes in the years to come, of that I have no doubt.”

