Cove Rangers stalwart Duncan Little to retire after 32 years as club secretary

Cove Rangers’ long-serving secretary Duncan Little will retire at the end of the season.

Little, whose official involvement in the club began in 1986, has been a stalwart figure throughout the Aberdeen outfit’s rise from the Highland League to their current position in the Championship.

A lifelong Cove supporter, Little has been in his present role as secretary since 1991.

During his time at the club, Cove moved from their previous home at Allan Park to their current Balmoral Stadium.

Cove have confirmed Little will be part of a handover process to his successor, and he will also remain involved with the club after stepping down from his full-time role.

🔵 When the dust settles on what has been a tumultuous season, it will also herald the end of a remarkable era in Cove Rangers’ history. Everyone at Cove Rangers would like to wish Duncan all the very best for the future. — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 3, 2023

Cove chairman Keith Moorhouse credits Little with preparing Cove for the off-field demands that have come since they achieved promotion to the SPFL in 2019.

In a statement on Cove Rangers’ website, Moorhouse said: “It has been quite a journey for the club, and there’s no doubt Duncan’s contribution has been above and beyond what any of us could have expected from him.

“That’s more than three decades as secretary, which is an incredible achievement, and as we have moved up through the leagues, he has had to take on board all the rules and regulations that come with being in the SPFL.

“During all that time, Duncan has been the ‘go to guy’ for all of us, and he has put his heart and soul into making sure that everything has been done properly over the years.

“I have never heard anyone say a bad word about him, and that I can assure you is rare in football. He is an absolute gent, and as well as being a trusted and valued colleague, I feel privileged to call him my friend.

“It won’t be the same without him, but I feel sure we have not seen the last of Duncan at our club. He loves Cove Rangers as much as I do, and he will still have a part to play behind the scenes in the years to come, of that I have no doubt.”