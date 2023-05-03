Aberdeen Women ease past Glasgow Women with emphatic 5-1 win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women returned to winning ways as they comfortably beat already-relegated Glasgow Women 5-1 at Balmoral Stadium.

Bailley Collins put the Dons 1-0 after three minutes, before Hannah Stewart scored a 10-minute brace with goals in the 35th and 45th minutes.

Eilidh Shore netted Aberdeen’s fourth with 15 minutes left to play, before a Glasgow own-goal moments later made it five. It was 5-1 with the last kick off the ball as Caitlin Farrell scored a late consolation effort for the visitors.

Despite conceding, the 5-1 win is the Dons’ biggest margin of victory in the SWPL 1 this season.

The Reds remain ninth and seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot following 11th-placed Hamilton Accies’ 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Against Glasgow, Gavin Levey made one change to the starting XI from Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell, as Mya Christie came in for Francesca Ogilvie.

There was a second Aberdeen appearance for on-loan Celtic goalkeeper India Marwaha, with Annalisa McCann not named in the matchday squad.

The Dons took the lead in the third minute when Collins carried the ball into the box and hit a shot from a tight angle that rolled under the diving Shannon Burgon in the Glasgow goal and over the line.

There was an immediate response from Glasgow as Robin Gallagher did well to work her way into the box, but her effort was easily collected by Marwaha.

Aberdeen were knocking the ball about well and had two chances in quick succession when Millie Urquhart swung an inviting cross into the box from which Eilidh Shore saw her header cleared, before Stewart knocked the rebound wide.

It should’ve been 2-0 as Stewart did all the hard work by getting the ball down in the box from a Loren Campbell cross, but the Reds forward blasted her shot wide.

There were shouts for a penalty when Urquhart burst into the box and was hauled down while getting a shot away but referee Duncan Nicolson was unmoved.

Another chance came and went for the Dons, as Collins went close to getting her second of the evening but her curling strike was just wide of Burgon’s far post.

In the 35th minute, Stewart got her goal after several chances as she buried the ball into the bottom left corner after Jess Broadrick did well at the byline to keep the ball in and set the forward up for a tap-in.

Shore had a glorious chance to net Aberdeen’s third as the ball was put on a plate for her in the box, but she was left with her head in her hands as she hit it well over.

It was 3-0 at half-time as Stewart got her second of the day as she stabbed the ball home beyond Burgon from only a couple yards out after a stramash in the box.

There were two substitutions at the break for Aberdeen as skipper Campbell and Stewart made way for Elena Karkkainen and Eva Thomson.

Broadrick went closest to extending the Dons’ advantage as she unleashed a powerful strike on the edge of the box which clipped the top corner of the post.

The Balmoral crowd were left in disbelief as Shore was clear through one-v-one with Burgon, but the midfielder somehow saw her effort saved before she also missed the rebound.

Levey made two more substitutes as Ogilvie and Chloe Gover entered the fray in place of Urquhart and goalscorer Collins after 67 minutes.

Shore, who deserved a goal, did get her name on the scoresheet after Gover whipped in a corner and the ball ricocheted off the midfielder and into the back of the net.

There was no let up from Aberdeen and they got their fifth moments after Shore’s goal as Niamh Scott knocked ball into the back of her own net after a goal-mouth scramble.

There was a consolation goal for Glasgow Women in injury time as Farrell lobbed Marwaha from outside the box, with what was the last kick of the ball.