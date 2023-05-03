Aberdeen Women ease past Glasgow Women with emphatic 5-1 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women ease past Glasgow Women with emphatic 5-1 win

The win at Balmoral Stadium is the Dons' biggest margin of victory in a SWPL 1 game this season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bailley Collins' opener against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women celebrate Bailley Collins' opener against Glasgow Women. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women returned to winning ways as they comfortably beat already-relegated Glasgow Women 5-1 at Balmoral Stadium.

Bailley Collins put the Dons 1-0 after three minutes, before Hannah Stewart scored a 10-minute brace with goals in the 35th and 45th minutes.

Eilidh Shore netted Aberdeen’s fourth with 15 minutes left to play, before a Glasgow own-goal moments later made it five. It was 5-1 with the last kick off the ball as Caitlin Farrell scored a late consolation effort for the visitors.

Despite conceding, the 5-1 win is the Dons’ biggest margin of victory in the SWPL 1 this season.

The Reds remain ninth and seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot following 11th-placed Hamilton Accies’ 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Against Glasgow, Gavin Levey made one change to the starting XI from Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell, as Mya Christie came in for Francesca Ogilvie.

There was a second Aberdeen appearance for on-loan Celtic goalkeeper India Marwaha, with Annalisa McCann not named in the matchday squad.

The Dons took the lead in the third minute when Collins carried the ball into the box and hit a shot from a tight angle that rolled under the diving Shannon Burgon in the Glasgow goal and over the line.

There was an immediate response from Glasgow as Robin Gallagher did well to work her way into the box, but her effort was easily collected by Marwaha.

Bailley Collins celebrates with Eilidh Shore after scoring. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen were knocking the ball about well and had two chances in quick succession when Millie Urquhart swung an inviting cross into the box from which Eilidh Shore saw her header cleared, before Stewart knocked the rebound wide.

It should’ve been 2-0 as Stewart did all the hard work by getting the ball down in the box from a Loren Campbell cross, but the Reds forward blasted her shot wide.

There were shouts for a penalty when Urquhart burst into the box and was hauled down while getting a shot away but referee Duncan Nicolson was unmoved.

Another chance came and went for the Dons, as Collins went close to getting her second of the evening but her curling strike was just wide of Burgon’s far post.

In the 35th minute, Stewart got her goal after several chances as she buried the ball into the bottom left corner after Jess Broadrick did well at the byline to keep the ball in and set the forward up for a tap-in.

Shore had a glorious chance to net Aberdeen’s third as the ball was put on a plate for her in the box, but she was left with her head in her hands as she hit it well over.

It was 3-0 at half-time as Stewart got her second of the day as she stabbed the ball home beyond Burgon from only a couple yards out after a stramash in the box.

Aberdeen’s Hannah Stewart in action against Glasgow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There were two substitutions at the break for Aberdeen as skipper Campbell and Stewart made way for Elena Karkkainen and Eva Thomson.

Broadrick went closest to extending the Dons’ advantage as she unleashed a powerful strike on the edge of the box which clipped the top corner of the post.

The Balmoral crowd were left in disbelief as Shore was clear through one-v-one with Burgon, but the midfielder somehow saw her effort saved before she also missed the rebound.

Levey made two more substitutes as Ogilvie and Chloe Gover entered the fray in place of Urquhart and goalscorer Collins after 67 minutes.

Shore, who deserved a goal, did get her name on the scoresheet after Gover whipped in a corner and the ball ricocheted off the midfielder and into the back of the net.

There was no let up from Aberdeen and they got their fifth moments after Shore’s goal as Niamh Scott knocked ball into the back of her own net after a goal-mouth scramble.

There was a consolation goal for Glasgow Women in injury time as Farrell lobbed Marwaha from outside the box, with what was the last kick of the ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
4
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
5
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
6
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
7
The Hollywood-style sign popped up overnight. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate
8
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay bagged a brace to see off Falkirk in Saturday's semi-final. image: SNS Group
Tea-time kick-off confirmed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic
9
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
10
Sam McGuire
Inverness man Sam McGuire missing for nearly a week

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]