Luke Strachan joins Cove Rangers on a two-year deal from Dundee

Dundee defender is the second new arrival at Balmoral Stadium today.

By Paul Third
Luke Strachan in action for Brechin against Cove Ranger in 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Luke Strachan in action for Brechin against Cove Ranger in 2020. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have made their second signing of the day after Luke Strachan joined the club from Dundee.

The defender, who has had loan spells with Brechin City, Forfar Athletic and Alloa Athletic, has agreed a two-year deal with the League One side and follows Kyle Connell in making the move to Balmoral Stadium.

Cove boss Paul Hartley is delighted to have Strachan, who can also play in midfield, on board at Balmoral Stadium.

“He is versatile, which will be important to us, and he is a player I feel can make a big impact at Cove.

“I watched him a few times last season and liked what I saw, and I believe he will fit nicely into the squad we’re putting together.

“He is full of energy, he has pace, and is keen to learn. We still have decent experience in the group, but we will be signing younger players like Luke, and by the time the new season kicks-off I think we’ll have a good balance.

“I’m excited to work with him and look forward to Luke joining us.”

Strachan had no hesitation in making the move to Cove

Strachan, who had a spell on loan at Alloa last season, is excited by his new challenge with Cove.

He said: “I played a fair bit of football in the division last season, so I feel I know it well, and I’m hopeful that will help both me and the team.

“As soon as the manager spoke to me, I had a good feeling.

“I liked what I heard and I’m really pleased to be part of what will be an exciting time for the club as they move towards full-time football.

“I have played further up the park, but more recently I’ve been left-back or wing-back, and I prefer playing in those positions.

“Now I’m looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the squad for pre-season and can’t wait to get started.”

Football in the genes of Cove’s new arrival

Strachan is the son of Celtic coach Gavin and grandson of Gothenburg Great Gordon, and sought the advice of both before committing his future to Cove.

He said: “Between the manager, my dad and grandad there’s so much wisdom and experience there that I can call on, and it’s great to know I have that option.

“Both my dad and grandad were really encouraging when this move came up, they see it as a great chance and have urged me to make the most of it, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

