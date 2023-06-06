Climber critically injured in Glen Coe fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climber critically injured in Glen Coe fall

The 37-year-old suffered serious head injuries after falling around 65ft from Buachaille Etive Mor.

By Mike Merritt
Wildfires Glencoe
Stob Dearg (Buachaille Etive Mor) and the River Coupall. Image: VisitScotland

A climber has been critically injured after falling more than 65ft on a classic funnel-like route in Glen Coe.

The injured man was on Stob Dearg, the highest peak of Buachaille Etive Mor when the accident happened.

It is understood the 37-year-old was leading his climbing partner when he lost his grip on a loose rock and fell, suffering serious head injuries.

The alarm was raised at about 1.30pm on Monday and seven members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were airlifted by coastguard helicopter to help him.

He was flown to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Two other climbers also went to help

The incident happened on The Chasm, on the south-east side of Stob Dearg.

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe MRT, said The Chasm is a popular climbing route, but poses some danger.

He said: “It is renowned for loose rock in places. It seems that this chap, who was leading his climbing partner, lost his grip on a loose block of rock.

“He fell about 20 metres (65.6 feet). He was roped but he suffered serious head injuries and was in a critical condition. We wish him all the best for a good recovery.

“He was flown by the Inverness coastguard helicopter to hospital while another from Prestwick took us and his climbing partner off the hill, with another two climbers who had also gone to their aid.

“In total we had 14 team members on the job – with seven at base – and we got back around 7pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Monday, we were called to a report of an injured climber on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe.

“Mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard attended. The 37-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.”

Second significant fall in just two months

In April, a hero commando died in a 164ft plunge on the same peak.

Colour Sgt Richard ‘Reggie’ Melia, 40, was with a climbing companion on Stob Dearg on 3,351 feet high Buachaille Etive Mòr when he slipped.

His family said his death had left “a gaping hole in our lives that will be impossible to fill”.

