Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley delighted to bolster squad with new arrivals

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted to bolster his squad with some new arrivals. believes new signing Dayshonne Golding can be a real asset for his side.

The Balmoral Stadium side confirmed the arrival of left-back Jacob Jones and striker Dayshonne Golding.

Jones, 21, joins Cove on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers, having spent time on loan at Bath City and King’s Lynn last season.

The former Swansea City player, who represented Wales at under-20 and under-19 level, is relishing the move to Scotland.

He said: “It is my first time being this far north, and visiting Balmoral Stadium, and I must admit I am very impressed with the set-up.

“When the gaffer phoned me to discuss joining, I was excited by the project. There was interest from other clubs, but after talking with Paul and hearing of the ambition of the club, I was keen to come up the road and join.

“I’m here to play games, impress the club and fans, and to help achieve the ambitions of returning to the Championship. At the end of the day, football is all about winning games, and winning trophies ultimately, and that is what I am here to do.”

📝 The club is delighted to announce the signing of Welsh left-back Jacob Jones, subject to international clearance. The twenty-one year old has signed a two-year full-time contract with the club. 𝙃𝙤𝙬𝙙𝙮 𝙅𝙅! 🤠#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 21, 2023

Cove boss Hartley said: “That left-back position is an area we have been looking to strengthen in recent weeks. We thought we had someone lined up to join on loan, but the deal fell through, and then Jacob came to our attention last week.

“He had been on trial with Dundee a couple of weeks ago, and scored in a game against Brechin. I spoke with Tony Docherty, and I spoke to a couple of players and staff at Dundee who were all really impressed by him.

“He’s a player that has had a good education in the game from his time at Swansea. He has also learnt the other side to the game whilst at Forest Green. He’s still a young lad, but he adds competition to the squad, and he’s enthusiastic to do well.”

Striker impressed on trial period

Golding, a 25-year-old Englishman, has agreed a one-year deal after impressing as a trialist during last weekend’s friendly against Dundee.

Dayshonne has played for a number of clubs south of the border, including Lewes and Hastings United.

✍️ Paul Hartley has added to his attacking options with the capture of twenty-five year old striker Dayshonne Golding. The deal is subject to international clearance being granted. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲, 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲! 👋 #CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 21, 2023

Hartley said: “He really caught the eye against Dundee and I was keen to get him signed up.

“Dayshonne is strong and powerful, he holds the ball up well, and he gives me a different option.

“We now have four strikers, all of whom have different attributes, and that gives me the opportunity to change games, and to use a variety of tactical approaches.

“He also offers pace, he’s fast, and I believe he can make a real impact here.”