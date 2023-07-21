Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley delighted to bolster squad with new arrivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley delighted to bolster squad with new arrivals

Striker Dayshonne Golding and left-back Jacob Jones have signed for the Aberdeen side.

By Danny Law
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley was delighted to bolster his squad with some new arrivals.  believes new signing Dayshonne Golding can be a real asset for his side.

The Balmoral Stadium side confirmed the arrival of  left-back Jacob Jones and striker Dayshonne Golding.

Jones, 21, joins Cove on a two-year deal from Forest Green Rovers, having spent time on loan at Bath City and King’s Lynn last season.

The former Swansea City player, who represented Wales at under-20 and under-19 level, is relishing the move to Scotland.

He said: “It is my first time being this far north, and visiting Balmoral Stadium, and I must admit I am very impressed with the set-up.

“When the gaffer phoned me to discuss joining, I was excited by the project. There was interest from other clubs, but after talking with Paul and hearing of the ambition of the club, I was keen to come up the road and join.

“I’m here to play games, impress the club and fans, and to help achieve the ambitions of returning to the Championship. At the end of the day, football is all about winning games, and winning trophies ultimately, and that is what I am here to do.”

Cove boss Hartley said: “That left-back position is an area we have been looking to strengthen in recent weeks. We thought we had someone lined up to join on loan, but the deal fell through, and then Jacob came to our attention last week.

“He had been on trial with Dundee a couple of weeks ago, and scored in a game against Brechin. I spoke with Tony Docherty, and I spoke to a couple of players and staff at Dundee who were all really impressed by him.

“He’s a player that has had a good education in the game from his time at Swansea. He has also learnt the other side to the game whilst at Forest Green. He’s still a young lad, but he adds competition to the squad, and he’s enthusiastic to do well.”

Striker impressed on trial period

Golding, a 25-year-old Englishman, has agreed a one-year deal after impressing as a trialist during last weekend’s friendly against Dundee.

Dayshonne has played for a number of clubs south of the border, including Lewes and Hastings United.

Hartley said: “He really caught the eye against Dundee and I was keen to get him signed up.

“Dayshonne is strong and powerful, he holds the ball up well, and he gives me a different option.

“We now have four strikers, all of whom have different attributes, and that gives me the opportunity to change games, and to use a variety of tactical approaches.

“He also offers pace, he’s fast, and I believe he can make a real impact here.”

 

 

