Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley outlines the three qualities he wants from his players this weekend

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking for more urgency, tempo and energy from his players when Falkirk visit Balmoral Stadium tomorrow.

Cove’s hopes of making a winning start on their return to League One were dashed as they lost 1-0 at Hamilton Accies on the opening day of the league campaign last weekend.

Hartley was disappointed with the display and is looking for a reaction against the side he believes will be favourites for the title.

The Cove manager said: “We have to make sure we have the urgency, tempo and energy on Saturday.

“We’re coming up against the favourites probably for the title in Falkirk, who are a very good team with a very good frontline.

“We huffed and puffed at Hamilton. We never really got started. There wasn’t a great deal in the game.

“There was an own goal and we went down to 10 men. I expected better to be honest and I’m looking for a big improvement this week.”

Improvement in home form required

Hartley is also looking for a big improvement in his side’s home form this season.

Cove won just five of their 18 home matches in the Championship last term and the manager knows that record needs to be rectified in this campaign.

He said: “Last season’s home form wasn’t great and we have to get back to being strong at home – that’s where you get most of your points.

“Home form has always been a key thing for us. Most of our success in the last four years has been based on us being strong at home and we’ve got to get back to that.

“We wanted to get off to a good start and we didn’t, but we’re at home this week and the onus is on us to go and be positive.”

Davidson-Phipps brings energy and enthusiasm

Rio Davidson-Phipps was the 19th new recruit to the club this week and Hartley is excited to see the 25-year-old right back in action after he impressed on trial.

He said: “Rio will bring energy and enthusiasm and he wants to get up and down the pitch.

“He realises he has an opportunity to play at a good standard here and I liked his attitude straight away.”

‘Transition is going to be a bit bumpy’

With so many changes at the club this summer, the new arrivals are still adjusting to their new surroundings, but the Cove manager has confidence in his new-look squad to deliver.

Hartley said: “It’s a new team and you got to have patience. We’ve brought 19 players in and the transition is going to be a bit bumpy at times.

“Sometimes some people don’t have patience, but we have to keep working, doing what we think is right and believing in what we’re doing.

“We’ve got time to go over stuff we probably wouldn’t when we were working with players two nights a week.

“If we keep working with the players every day and build that understanding of what’s required and how the league works, we will be fine.”

Josh Kerr, whose own-goal consigned his side to defeat last week, is expected to be fit, but Paul McGowan is suspended following his red card at New Douglas Park.

Three senior members of the Cove squad are nearing a return, however.

Hartley said: “Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie will hopefully be back involved next week, which would be a big boost for us, while Blair Yule will likely be the end of the month or start of September.

“They are three big players for us.”