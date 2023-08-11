Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley outlines the three qualities he wants from his players this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley outlines the three qualities he wants from his players this weekend

Cove are aiming to bounce back from their opening day defeat when Falkirk visit Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking for more urgency, tempo and energy from his players when Falkirk visit Balmoral Stadium tomorrow.

Cove’s hopes of making a winning start on their return to League One were dashed as they lost 1-0 at Hamilton Accies on the opening day of the league campaign last weekend.

Hartley was disappointed with the display and is looking for a reaction against the side he believes will be favourites for the title.

The Cove manager said: “We have to make sure we have the urgency, tempo and energy on Saturday.

“We’re coming up against the favourites probably for the title in Falkirk, who are a very good team with a very good frontline.

“We huffed and puffed at Hamilton. We never really got started. There wasn’t a great deal in the game.

“There was an own goal and we went down to 10 men. I expected better to be honest and I’m looking for a big improvement this week.”

Improvement in home form required

Hartley is also looking for a big improvement in his side’s home form this season.

Cove won just five of their 18 home matches in the Championship last term and the manager knows that record needs to be rectified in this campaign.

He said: “Last season’s home form wasn’t great and we have to get back to being strong at home – that’s where you get most of your points.

“Home form has always been a key thing for us. Most of our success in the last four years has been based on us being strong at home and we’ve got to get back to that.

“We wanted to get off to a good start and we didn’t, but we’re at home this week and the onus is on us to go and be positive.”

Davidson-Phipps brings energy and enthusiasm

Rio Davidson-Phipps, who has joined League One side Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC.

Rio Davidson-Phipps was the 19th new recruit to the club this week and Hartley is excited to see the 25-year-old right back in action after he impressed on trial.

He said: “Rio will bring energy and enthusiasm and he wants to get up and down the pitch.

“He realises he has an opportunity to play at a good standard here and I liked his attitude straight away.”

‘Transition is going to be a bit bumpy’

With so many changes at the club this summer, the new arrivals are still adjusting to their new surroundings, but the Cove manager has confidence in his new-look squad to deliver.

Hartley said: “It’s a new team and you got to have patience. We’ve brought 19 players in and the transition is going to be a bit bumpy at times.

“Sometimes some people don’t have patience, but we have to keep working, doing what we think is right and believing in what we’re doing.

“We’ve got time to go over stuff we probably wouldn’t when we were working with players two nights a week.

“If we keep working with the players every day and build that understanding of what’s required and how the league works, we will be fine.”

Josh Kerr, whose own-goal consigned his side to defeat last week, is expected to be fit, but Paul McGowan is suspended following his red card at New Douglas Park.

Three senior members of the Cove squad are nearing a return, however.

Hartley said: “Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie will hopefully be back involved next week, which would be a big boost for us, while Blair Yule will likely be the end of the month or start of September.

“They are three big players for us.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Rio Davidson-Phipps, who has joined League One side Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Defender Rio Davidson-Phipps is summer signing 19 for Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley frustrated after opening day defeat by Hamilton Accies
Sena in action for Cove Rangers in pre-season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Sena: 'Tough start is just what we need'
The Aberdeen players celebrate after making it 7-0 against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Plenty of reasons for optimism as Aberdeen head into new campaign
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley expects transfer merry-go-round to continue
Ipswich Town defender Cameron Stewart has joined Cove Rangers on loan. Image: Cove Rangers FC.
Cove Rangers rebuild continues as Cameron Stewart joins on loan
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley takes positives from Hamilton encounter despite injury-time equaliser
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.
Paul McGowan delighted to reunite with Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers
Livingston's Ayo Obileye, number six, scores a header against Cove.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley rues defensive errors after 5-0 Viaplay Cup loss to…
Livingston celebrate scoring their first in the eventual 4-0 win over Cove Rangers
Cove Rangers taste defeat in Viaplay Cup with 5-0 loss to Livingston

Conversation