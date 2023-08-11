North Region Junior football: Heathryfold set for first top-flight fixture in more than a decade as Sunnybank host Maud

There’s a full McBookie.com league programme on Saturday, with last season’s Premier League champions Culter opening the defence of their title against promoted Buchanhaven Hearts at Crombie Park.

Elsewhere, Premier League football returns to Heathryfold after more than a decade’s absence when Championship winners Sunnybank host Maud, and co-manager Paul Leahy is expecting a sizeable crowd to mark the occasion.

He said: “Definitely. Even pre-season we’ve seen an increase in the supporters at the ground, which is fantastic.

“It’s a club with so much history and it’s great to see children, families and folk who used to come along but haven’t been for a long time.

“Getting a win at Stoneywood Parkvale in our opener in midweek has helped, too, although we made it hard for ourselves.

“We missed a penalty when we were one up, they then scored a pen and eventually we won 3-2, which shows the resilience and the winning mentality that allows us to keep going.

“I’ve said to the boys we want to finish top six. Our aim last season was the title, which we achieved, so why not aim high?

“Squad-wise we’ve lost one or two, including Mikey Taylor to Keith, but we’ve got Ciaran Bloomer back on loan from Culter for the rest of the year, Dylan Cumming back on loan from Keith, Nduoma Chilaka from Aberdeen University, 16-year-old striker Arran Paterson on loan from Formartine United, and a couple of really promising youngsters in Jamie Evans and Callum Parker, so we’re in good shape.

“Any time I’ve been up against Maud, they’re always a decent side, and I won’t be expecting anything different.

“But we’re at home and I won’t be accepting anything less than three points.”

Maud boss Ryan Christie is aware it will be a tough opener for his young squad, and said: “It’s great for them getting back up.

“They were very strong last season and they’ve started this term well, so we’ll be in for a game, that’s for sure.

“We won well against Colony Park in midweek, we should have been a few more ahead and they came back, but we saw the game out pretty comfortably.

“Our aim this time round is to build on last season and hopefully climb up the table.

“We finished 10th last season, but there’s the extra teams this season.

“The squad is much the same as last time. We’ve a few loan signings from Highland League clubs, including some who were here last season, and we’re trying to build a squad that is mainly from the area as there’s a lot of clubs in this neck of the woods and getting players is never easy.”

The other North Region Junior matches this weekend:

Dyce, who won their opening league clash at home to Ellon United, welcome an in-form Rothie Rovers to Ian Mair Park for what should be an entertaining 90 minutes, while, at Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle – who won all of their Grill League Cup group games – face Fraserburgh United.

Stonehaven get their league season off and running with the visit of Nairn St. Ninian to Glenury Park, while Stoneywood Parkvale will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat when they travel to Charlie Gordon Park to meet promoted Newmachar United.

At The Meadows, Ellon United entertain East End, while Colony Park make the journey to Lochside Park to play Hermes.

The Championship game of the day could be at Spain Park where Banks o’ Dee are up against League Cup quarter-finalists Islavale, while Hall Russell United make a welcome return to league action with the visit of Forres Thistle.

In the other games, Burghead Thistle are at home to Whitehills, who were also absent last season, while New Elgin go to Deveronside, Dufftown and Banchory St. Ternan – both relegated from the Premier League – meet at Westburn Park, and Glentanar go to Longside.

All matches kick-off at 2pm.

The quarter-finals of the Grill League Cup will be on Saturday, August 26, with the draw as follows: Stonehaven v Burghead Thistle, Culter v Longside, Rothie Rovers v Bridge of Don Thistle and Dyce v Islavale.