Declan Glass becomes Cove Rangers’ first signing of the summer

Midfielder has penned a one-year deal after leaving Dundee United.

By Paul Third
Declan Glass has signed a one-year deal with Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC
Declan Glass has signed a one-year deal with Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC

Declan Glass has become Paul Hartley’s first signing of the close season after signing for Cove Rangers.

The midfielder has signed a one-year contract after two successful spells on loan at Balmoral Stadium from Dundee United.

He was part of the side which won the League Two title in 2019-20 and returned for a second spell when the club was in the Championship.

Glass is eager to continue where he left off at Cove.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted, it’s a place where I’ve had a lot of good memories, so it’s nice to back somewhere I feel really comfortable.

“The first time, it was probably the most enjoyable spell of my career, a period I look back on fondly and with real pride, so being here again feels right at this stage of my career.

“It helps that I know the manager and some of the players, that definitely makes the transition easier, and the gaffer has been great.

“Ever since I left Dundee United he’s been on the phone, I guess he wore me down, and he really made me feel wanted. That means a lot to any player.

“Now I just can’t wait to get started.

“The fans have always been brilliant to me here, nothing but supportive, and I look forward to seeing them as soon as the games get underway.”

Hartley surprised Glass was available

Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass in action during his previous loan with Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Cove boss Hartley is delighted to have the 24 year-old back on board for the new campaign.

The Cove manager said: “He’s a player I know well having taken him here in 2019 and he made a real impact then before Dundee United recalled him in the January.

“A really talented player, someone who has that spark and can create for us, and we’re getting Declan at a good age.

“He can offer real quality in the final third and got a fair bit of game time with United last season; I was surprised they let him go.

“This is an opportunity for Declan, he’s a good trainer, will be a big personality in the dressing room and will keep the place going.

“He knows some of the players obviously, and that’s going to help him settle in.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him again and I know the supporters will be excited by this signing.”

Glass has been allocated the number 10 shirt and will join his team-mates for pre-season training on Saturday.

Glass’ arrival comes as midfielder Mohamed Niang, known as Sena, left the club to join Dumbarton after expressing a desire to return to the Central Belt.

Tyler Mykyta has also left Balmoral Stadium after rejoining Highland League side Formartine United.

