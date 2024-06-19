John Swinney dodges action against SNP candidates in ‘pro-Russia’ row after north-east Labour suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney dodges action against SNP candidates in ‘pro-Russia’ row after north-east Labour suspension

The P&J revealed on Tuesday that Labour's candidate had been suspended by the party in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray east contest - but two SNP politicians in the north-east and Northern Isles are also caught up in the row.

By Justin Bowie & Alasdair Clark
First Minister John Swinney at the SNP's manifesto launch. Image: Shutterstock.
First Minister John Swinney at the SNP's manifesto launch. Image: Shutterstock.

John Swinney sidestepped direct questions about taking any action over two SNP candidates who made controversial “pro-Russia” posts on social media.

The first minister condemned Vladimir Putin’s regime, but did not address the remarks made by either of his party’s two election hopefuls in the north-east and Northern Isles.

It comes after The Press and Journal revealed on Tuesday that Labour had ditched its Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate Andy Brown for sharing similar posts.

Mr Brown shared a link to state media outlet Russia Today suggesting the Kremlin was not behind the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack, which killed a woman and poisoned a former Russian spy, his daughter and an ex police officer.

Orkney and Shetland SNP candidate Robert Leslie.

Orkney and Shetland SNP candidate Robert Leslie came under fire for similar remarks, casting doubts over Russia’s role in the attacks.

He claimed former Tory Foreign Secretary Malcolm Rifkind had been sent out to “lie on behalf of the UK Government” about the Kremlin’s responsibility.

In a separate post, he questioned whether dictator Bashar al-Assad had carried out chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Meanwhile, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine SNP candidate Glen Reynolds previously said he was “somewhat cynical” about anti-Putin commentary.

He also urged followers to read a speech by Mr Putin, which he described as “significant and illuminating”.

SNP candidate Glen Reynolds.

Unlike Labour, the SNP launched a robust defence of both candidates and attacked rival parties over their links to Russia.

Asked to address accusations about his own candidates and Putin today, Mr Swinney said: “I think the Putin regime is evil, and it has to be confronted at every opportunity.”

Asked about Mr Leslie’s comments relating to Syria, he said: “I certainly think it’s proven beyond any doubt that the Assad regime undertook chemical attacks in Syria, and I completely deplore those actions.”

The first minister said he would “look at any individual comments”, now widely reported since the P&J revealed the row, before determining whether the party would do anything more.

‘Shameful’

Tories were also criticised for their past links to Russian oligarchs.

Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said the Mr Swinney should follow Labour’s lead in a north-east seat his party is trying to hold.

“Labour took appropriate action by ditching their candidate in a neighbouring seat when similar pro-Putin posts from him came to light,” he said.

“He should now do the right thing and suspend them, but as ever the SNP put party before country.”

Labour candidate Andy Brown has been ditched. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “We’ve taken swift action. New information came to light to us last night and within hours this candidate was suspended pending an investigation.

“I think that’s right thing for us to do.”

Speaking on Sky News, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was “very pleased” to see that he had been ditched immediately.

Mr Brown will still appear on the ballot paper since nominations have closed, but his suspension means Labour has withdrawn all support for him.

Should he win the contest in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East on July 4, he would be unable to rejoin the party.

