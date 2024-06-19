John Swinney dodges action against SNP candidates in ‘pro-Russia’ row after north-east Labour suspension

John Swinney sidestepped direct questions about taking any action over two SNP candidates who made controversial “pro-Russia” posts on social media.

The first minister condemned Vladimir Putin’s regime, but did not address the remarks made by either of his party’s two election hopefuls in the north-east and Northern Isles.

It comes after The Press and Journal revealed on Tuesday that Labour had ditched its Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate Andy Brown for sharing similar posts.

Mr Brown shared a link to state media outlet Russia Today suggesting the Kremlin was not behind the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack, which killed a woman and poisoned a former Russian spy, his daughter and an ex police officer.

Orkney and Shetland SNP candidate Robert Leslie came under fire for similar remarks, casting doubts over Russia’s role in the attacks.

He claimed former Tory Foreign Secretary Malcolm Rifkind had been sent out to “lie on behalf of the UK Government” about the Kremlin’s responsibility.

In a separate post, he questioned whether dictator Bashar al-Assad had carried out chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Meanwhile, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine SNP candidate Glen Reynolds previously said he was “somewhat cynical” about anti-Putin commentary.

He also urged followers to read a speech by Mr Putin, which he described as “significant and illuminating”.

Unlike Labour, the SNP launched a robust defence of both candidates and attacked rival parties over their links to Russia.

Asked to address accusations about his own candidates and Putin today, Mr Swinney said: “I think the Putin regime is evil, and it has to be confronted at every opportunity.”

Asked about Mr Leslie’s comments relating to Syria, he said: “I certainly think it’s proven beyond any doubt that the Assad regime undertook chemical attacks in Syria, and I completely deplore those actions.”

The first minister said he would “look at any individual comments”, now widely reported since the P&J revealed the row, before determining whether the party would do anything more.

‘Shameful’

Tories were also criticised for their past links to Russian oligarchs.

Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said the Mr Swinney should follow Labour’s lead in a north-east seat his party is trying to hold.

“Labour took appropriate action by ditching their candidate in a neighbouring seat when similar pro-Putin posts from him came to light,” he said.

“He should now do the right thing and suspend them, but as ever the SNP put party before country.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “We’ve taken swift action. New information came to light to us last night and within hours this candidate was suspended pending an investigation.

“I think that’s right thing for us to do.”

Speaking on Sky News, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was “very pleased” to see that he had been ditched immediately.

Mr Brown will still appear on the ballot paper since nominations have closed, but his suspension means Labour has withdrawn all support for him.

Should he win the contest in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East on July 4, he would be unable to rejoin the party.

