Cove Rangers sign Cole Donaldson and assess last season’s Highland League top scorer

Cove Rangers have made teenage midfielder Cole Donaldson their third summer signing and it is understood they have been running the rule over Grady McGrath during pre-season.

Donaldson, 16, who is the son of Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson, has penned a two-year contract with the League One club.

Cove have already signed Ryan Harrington and Declan Glass ahead of their season getting under way against Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday.

Ahead of the new campaign kicking off the Press and Journal understands former Brechin City striker McGrath has been appearing as a trialist for Cove in pre-season.

The 22-year-old was prolific in his two years with the Hedgemen in the Breedon Highland League, netting 35 goals in the 2022-23 season and scoring 34 times last term.

McGrath’s Brechin contract expired this summer and he could be set for a move into the SPFL, although the Angus club will be entitled to development compensation if he signs for another side.

Donaldson showing promise

Commenting on the signing of Donaldson manager Paul Hartley believes the youngster has a bright future and can make his mark at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley said: “He’s a talented player. The good thing about Cole is he has not come through an academy, which has probably been a good thing for him.

“He’s a natural talent, a bit of an old school street footballer if you like, and has great ability. He can play as a number eight, or a number 10, and the quality is there for everyone to see.

“He has only just turned 16, so we’ll be patient and work with him over the next 18 months, but from what I’ve seen so far, he’s fitted in with the first team no problem.

“If he develops as I anticipate, I think we’re going to have a really good player on our hands.

“He is one for the future, but I wouldn’t rule out the chances of him being involved in the team as the season goes on.”