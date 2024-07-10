Cove Rangers sign Cole Donaldson and assess last season’s Highland League top scorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign Cole Donaldson and assess last season’s Highland League top scorer

Midfielder Donaldson has signed a two-year deal with the League One side.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers have signed Cole Donaldson.
Cove Rangers have made teenage midfielder Cole Donaldson their third summer signing and it is understood they have been running the rule over Grady McGrath during pre-season.

Donaldson, 16, who is the son of Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson, has penned a two-year contract with the League One club.

Cove have already signed Ryan Harrington and Declan Glass ahead of their season getting under way against Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday.

Ahead of the new campaign kicking off the Press and Journal understands former Brechin City striker McGrath has been appearing as a trialist for Cove in pre-season.

The 22-year-old was prolific in his two years with the Hedgemen in the Breedon Highland League, netting 35 goals in the 2022-23 season and scoring 34 times last term.

McGrath’s Brechin contract expired this summer and he could be set for a move into the SPFL, although the Angus club will be entitled to development compensation if he signs for another side.

Donaldson showing promise

Commenting on the signing of Donaldson manager Paul Hartley believes the youngster has a bright future and can make his mark at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hartley said: “He’s a talented player. The good thing about Cole is he has not come through an academy, which has probably been a good thing for him.

“He’s a natural talent, a bit of an old school street footballer if you like, and has great ability. He can play as a number eight, or a number 10, and the quality is there for everyone to see.

Cove manager Paul Hartley is pleased to have added Cole Donaldson to his squad.

“He has only just turned 16, so we’ll be patient and work with him over the next 18 months, but from what I’ve seen so far, he’s fitted in with the first team no problem.

“If he develops as I anticipate, I think we’re going to have a really good player on our hands.

“He is one for the future, but I wouldn’t rule out the chances of him being involved in the team as the season goes on.”

