Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east floods live updates: Roads flooded, more rain forecast – and a man ‘fishing’ on a Peterhead street

Wet conditions are causing chaos on the roads in Aberdeenshire and Moray.

By Ena Saracevic

Heavy rain is causing chaos for parts of the north-east today.

Weather warnings remain in place for some areas until Thursday.

Road closures

One road in Peterhead has closed while another is restricted as a result of the flooding, including the A90 at Boddam and Burnhaven.

At Burnhaven, road users are advised to approach with caution and expect delays as the A90 is restricted in both directions.

The A90 at Boddam is closed, and drivers are advised to take an alternative route.

The closure reads: “The A90 at Boddam is closed due to flooding, road users are advised to use the available signed diversion and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Flooding on road into Peterhead
The road has restrictions in place due to the flooding. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

Footage shared on social media by Peterhead Live has shown the chaos the flooding is causing in the north-east town.

One clip shows a Peterhead man sitting on a camping chair in Catto Drive with a fishing rod as cars drive past on the flooded road.

Video also shows drivers battling their way through rising water in the Blue Toon.

There has also been reports of heavy flooding outside of Elgin train station on the A941.

Heavy flooding in Elgin
Commuters in Elgin are experiencing difficulties due to flooding on the road outside of Lidl. Image: Andrew Walker

M&S Aberdeen affected by flooding

M&S Aberdeen has been forced to close the top two floors of its St Nicholas Street branch due to ‘water damage’.

Sings have been posted on shop doors blaming “unforeseen circumstances.”

Balmoor match off

Aberdeen’s friendly with Peterhead on Wednesday night has been called off due to the wet weather.

The Balmoor clash was set to be new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin’s public debut as boss, but, with safety concerns about the roads around the Blue Toon’s stadium, will now be played at an alternative venue behind closed doors.

Weather warnings in place

The P&J previously reported that the school holidays would be off to a rainy start due to the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

Sepa reported that there would be “persistent and heavy rain” across the north and north-east. Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness and large parts of the Highlands are on alert.

Residents have been warned to ‘remain vigilant’. Image: Sepa

“Further heavy rain is forecast in the North East and southern parts of Scotland throughout Wednesday and early Thursday, with the heaviest showers expected across Aberdeenshire and Moray,” Sepa warns on its website.

“Regional Flood Alerts remain in place due to a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers.

“Impacts in affected areas may include flooding of low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and isolated property flooding.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

