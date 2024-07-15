Cove Rangers won’t ‘rush’ more signings after adding Highland League hitman Grady McGrath and ex-Aberdeen kid Finlay Murray

Paul Hartley says he is content for Cove Rangers’ rebuild to run right up to the start of the League One campaign – despite completing a double-signing on Monday.

Cove have signed Brechin City’s back-to-back Highland League top-scorer Grady McGrath, with the 22-year-old penning a two-year deal after spending pre-season on trial at Balmoral Stadium.

McGrath netted 69 times in two seasons with the Hedgemen.

He has been joined in signing on at Cove by released Aberdeen Youth Academy centre-half Finlay Murray, 19, who has received a one-year deal.

Murray had also spent the summer training with Cove, having been on loan in the Highland ranks with Turriff United last term.

Both former Dundee United and Dundee youth prospect McGrath and ex-Scotland under-17 international Murray have featured for Cove during a busy six-game pre-season friendly schedule.

Cove rounded off their bounce games by losing 1-0 to English League One Rotherham United in St Andrew’s on Saturday, in what was “a good workout against a really strong team”, according to boss Hartley.

And, after a pre-season the manager has been “really happy” with, the “real stuff” of their Premier Sports Cup Group E opener arrives in the form of League Two Spartans at home on Tuesday night.

Though the competitive campaign is about to begin, and despite two more players being signed up, Hartley thinks his squad remains “short in different areas”.

Cove have lost 11 players from last season’s squad, who missed out on immediate promotion back to the Championship when they failed to make the play-offs.

However, after Cove “rushed too many” additions last year when they made their initial move towards full-time football after relegation, a patient Hartley is only aiming to have his full squad in place for the League One kick-off at home to Annan Athletic on August 3.

Hartley said: “We’ve tried to take our time this year a wee bit, as we probably rushed too many last year.

“I’m pretty sure our squad will be ready by the first league game.

“We’re still a few players short in different areas, probably the top end of the pitch.”

Highland League hot-shot McGrath WILL score goals for Cove – Hartley

Murray and McGrath are Cove’s fourth and fifth signings of the summer, the first three being their former two-time loan attacking midfielder Declan Glass (following his release from Dundee United), ex-Aberdeen youth academy defender Ryan Harrington, and young Turriff United midfielder Cole Donaldson.

On McGrath, who the manager will hope can replace the goals of last term’s top-scorer Rumarn Burrell following his exit, Hartley told the Cove website: “He’s a penalty box striker, and he’s someone I’ve been monitoring.

“We actually had him in here about four years ago, but he was just a youngster then, and it would have been hard for him to break into the team ahead of (Mitch) Megginson and (the departed Rory) McAllister.

“I’ve always kept a close eye on him, and we brought him in during the summer when he really impressed; he certainly has an eye for goal.

“He will miss chances, but he gets into the right positions, and he will score goals for us.

“He’s clinical with both feet, has a good instinct, and he’s at a good age still. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Ex-Aberdeen stopper Murray given opportunity to prove himself

On centre-back Murray, Hartley added: “He needed a wee opportunity after the disappointment of being released by Aberdeen, but that happens with young players, and we’ve given him a chance.

“He’s hopefully someone we can improve, to help get better. We watched Finlay last season when he was on loan at Turriff, and he did really well.

“He’s a very strong centre-half, wins his challenges, and he’s young and willing to work hard. I’m happy we’ve got him.”

Hartley wants Cove to be tighter in defence this term ahead League Cup opener

Both McGrath and Murray could make their Cove debuts against Spartans on Tuesday.

In terms of his hopes for Cove’s Premier Sports Cup opener, Hartley – who will also lead his side against League Two Forfar Athletic (away), as well as Championship Livingston (home) and Dunfermline Athletic (away) in Group E – said: “We want to try to get off to winning ways and good habits.

“And an important thing for us this year is to keep more clean sheets.

“But Spartans are a good team and were a wee bit unlucky last year not to get promoted.”